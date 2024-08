DI Costello tells Lisa that they haven’t enough evidence against Joel Deering. Through gritted teeth, Lisa tells Joel that he’s free to go.

As Daniel quizzes Lisa about the rumour that Joel secretly fed Lauren drugs in an attempt to abort her baby, a guilty Betsy listens in. Lauren heads off to visit Frankie but she’s horrified to come face to face with Joel.

Meanwhile, when Betsy spots Mason, she makes a point of kissing Dylan. Calling at Speed Daal, she admits to Mason she wanted to make him jealous. But when Mason spells out that he’s not interested, a humiliated Betsy steals a customer’s purse and slips it into Mason’s jacket.

Having discovered her purse missing, the customer tears a strip off Yasmeen and Stu. As Mason puts on his jacket, he’s horrified to realise Betsy’s set him up. Will he be discovered?

Elsewhere, Craig quizzes Sid about his dealings with Beth. Sid feigns ignorance but once Craig is out of earshot, he calls Kit to warn him.

Also, Tracy spells out that they’re taking their story to the¬†Gazette. Urging Leanne to persuade Amy to call off her attack, Rowan points out that now she’s senior management, her loyalty to The Institute takes precedence over any relationship she has with Amy. Leanne’s torn.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Jai is unsettled to see that Arthur means business.

Meanwhile, when Nate is pulled away by a phone call, Tracy is left curious. Vanessa questions Tracy’s feelings over Nate.

Elsewhere, Charity is concerned.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm