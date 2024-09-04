The programme is produced by Dan Snow’s streaming service, History Hit…

The documentary, Stalingrad: The Last Letters, unveils newly translated and never-before-seen or heard accounts that shed light on the agonising final moments of German soldiers trapped in the ruins of Stalingrad during World War II.

Dan Snow, Historian, Founder and Creative Director of History Hit, highlights the significance of these letters:

“These incredible letters provide unique insights into the experiences of these men. Written on the front line throughout the battle, they record the thoughts and feelings of the men fighting at the time of the conflict—undiluted by the passage of time. History Hit is dedicated to unearthing new stories to help tell history in new and engaging ways—these letters, along with radio recordings, video, and photos, bring the battle to life like never before and provide a valuable snapshot of a nation’s radicalisation and the horrors of war.”

This gripping feature documentary, available from 12th September on History Hit, presents a unique and haunting perspective on one of the most brutal battles in military history.

Stalingrad: The Last Letters provides unprecedented insight into the thoughts and emotions of German soldiers during the siege through rare letters, personal accounts, and photographs unearthed by renowned German historian Robin Schäfer. These deeply personal writings, penned in the face of inevitable defeat, offer a raw glimpse into the horrors of the Eastern Front as never seen before.

The documentary takes viewers back to February 1943, when over one hundred thousand German and Axis troops were encircled in the frozen city of Stalingrad, mere days away from the inevitable end. In these final moments, many soldiers began writing their last goodbyes, leaving behind a chilling record of their despair and unwavering loyalty to their homeland.

One such letter from Stabswachtmeister Lindeman reads:

“This is the last letter I will be able to send to you. Seems we have run out of luck this time. When you receive it your son will be gone, I mean he won’t be in this world anymore. We are all very serious about that and will continue the fight. For our beloved Heimat, my beautiful hometown, for my family and the Führer.”

Another, from Sanitätsunteroffizier Werner Eisenhauer conveys the soldiers’ resolute faith amidst the chaos:

“The merciless fight continues and our good lord is helping the brave! Whatever God’s providence will decide, we only ask him for one thing – the power to persevere! One day people shall say of us, that the German Army has fought in Stalingrad like no soldiers of the world have fought before.”

The documentary also follows the soldiers’ experiences from the optimistic beginning of the Russian campaign in Spring 1942 through to their ultimate defeat in February 1943. With letters voiced by German actors, restored war footage, radio messages, and period music, Stalingrad: The Last Letters delivers an immersive and harrowing account of the battle, bringing viewers closer to the men who fought and died in the frozen hellscape of Stalingrad.

Historian Robin Schäfer, who curated and transcribed these letters, emphasised the documentary’s importance:

“This really is a unique film—nothing else gets us this close to these men and this battle. Telling their stories in their own words helps us improve our understanding of the mindset of the men who fought for Hitler and the Reich—and as time passes and we lose the last of our veterans, these accounts and how we tell them become even more important.”

Stalingrad: The Last Letters (1h 50m) is the latest in a string of original commissions by the streamer, including Meet The Normans, Petra And The Nabataeans, Lindisfarne: Faith and Vikings, and The Real Richard III. It is set to premiere on History Hit on September 12th.