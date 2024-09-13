Billy wakes up on the sofa and stares at Paul’s empty wheelchair. He is hit with the sad reality that life now goes on without Paul. Tensions are high between the family as they grieve the loss of Paul. Can they all come together to plan Paul’s funeral?

Meanwhile, Tyrone is upset as he watches Hope and Ruby with their little brother, knowing that they might not see Dorin again. Alina confirms they will be leaving for Romania tomorrow, but as Tyrone opens the back door to call Ruby and Dorin in, he’s horrified to find the back yard empty.

Elsewhere, Lisa informs Dee-Dee that Joel’s work phone showed some text message exchanges with a female and she’s going to follow it up. Craig agrees to help track down Ellie, the contact from Joel’s phone, but is warned that nobody must find out or they could lose their jobs. Craig finds Ellie’s address, but will she want to talk to Lisa?

Also, Sam urges Leanne and Toyah to forget about Nick and remember that they are sisters. Nick calls at the flat with news about Rowan. Will it be more bad news?

Tracy plays Tommy’s message to Amy in which he begs her to come home and tells her how much he misses her. What will Amy advise?

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Kim reveals that her horse has been stolen.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm