Former Coronation Street star Geoffrey Hinsliff has died at the age of 87.

The actor died at home surrounded by his family after a short illness.

A statement from his family said:

“Geoff was a working-class boy from a family of five, who left school in Leeds aged 15 with no qualifications, yet went on to study at RADA with a scholarship and to join the Royal Shakespeare Company.

“It was an English teacher who encouraged him to act, and all his life he fervently believed in the power of education.

“We’d like to thank the palliative care team at Ashgate Hospice in Derbyshire and the NHS for their unstinting support and care.”

Originally from Leeds, Hinsliff trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and first appeared on Coronation Street in 1963 and again in 1977, playing different roles.

He became well-known for his portrayal of Don Brennan on the ITV soap from 1987 to 1997. One of the most memorable storylines involved him kidnapping Alma, played by Amanda Barrie, and driving the car they were in into a canal.

Both characters made it out alive, but he later attempted to kill Alma’s husband Mike, played by Johnny Briggs, by driving a car at him, which ultimately led to his own demise.

Hinsliff’s many other credits included Doctor Who, Heartbeat, The Professionals, I, Claudius, and the films A Bridge Too Far and O Lucky Man!.

Paying tribute, Hinsliff’s former co-star Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt, said:

“Geoff was a lovely, quiet man who will be sadly missed by us all. His partnership with Lynne Perrie (who played his on-screen wife Ivy) was something rather special and they gave the viewers huge pleasure for many years.”

He is survived by his wife Judith and daughters Gaby and Sophie.