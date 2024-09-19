Reiss is pleased that his interview with the journalist has helped cast doubt on Sonia’s guilt.

Kim changes her tune and decides to support Sonia publicly, as Alfie pitches up with a box of ‘Save Our Sonia’ t-shirts but Reiss’ mood is shattered when Hugh arrives to ask him to sign the paperwork to release Debbie’s body for her funeral.

Reiss feels deeply uncomfortable as Hugh begs him to see the truth about his killer fiancé.

Elsewhere, Jean is touched when Harvey kindly offers her and Stacey the chance to go on the Greek holiday instead of him.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Kim is kidnapped. Following his blackmailer’s instructions, Will arrives in a woodland area, eager to save his wife.

Will is perplexed when he finds a mannequin dressed like Kim, goading him further into the woods.

Meanwhile, Dawn confronts Billy about the money she found. Brushing it off as savings for a surprise, Billy is forgiven. But when Dawn goes back upstairs, shifty Billy calls someone to ask for more work.

Elsewhere, Ryan is gutted to hear that Gail is keen to find a new place but wants to live alone. Will he be able to convince her to move in with him?

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm