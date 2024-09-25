Harry meets a contact at McClunky’s to discuss doing a bit of business for them. Jack catches wind of their conversation and orders a warrant to search the garage.

Phil cancels Harry’s trial, convinced that he is a liability.

Later, Teddy issues a warning to his son, reiterating what could be at stake if the police start looking into their affairs.

Meanwhile, Martin offers support to Reiss, who shares the news of Bianca’s depression diagnosis. At The Vic, Bianca and Martin have a heart to heart about her recent struggles.

After being warned that Bethany’s infection is severe, Daniel tells Sarah that there are issues with Bethany’s insurance and she can’t leave the country until her medical bills are paid.

As Bethany regains consciousness, Sarah has to break some life-changing news.

Meanwhile, Betsy and Dylan discuss the news of Mason’s release just as Mason appears. Having received a message from Liam, Gary charges in, grabs Mason and pins him against the wall before Stu arrives and pulls Gary off.

Stu apologises to Mason for not believing him and offers him his job back. Is this a fresh start for Mason?

Elsewhere, Lauren confides in Dee-Dee that she’s been following Joel on a tracker app and he’s spent considerable time in a field, then an industrial park and to top it off, he transferred £5k into her account without an explanation. What is Joel up to?

Also, as Fiz and Tyrone settle down to celebrate Fiz’s 40th birthday at the bistro, Tyrone receives a text from the school. With Hope’s secret vaping habit revealed, how will Tyrone and Fiz react?

Amelia gets the wrong end of the stick and gives Belle and Chas Dingle both barrels for their campaign against her boyfriend.

After some digging, Amy and Kerry both suspect that Amelia must still be in contact with Tom.

Meanwhile, things are tense between Jimmy and Will.

