Award-winning company 1927 will be bringing their acclaimed new show Please Right Back to London this festive season…

The production is to run at the Southbank Centre’s Purcell Room from 21 December to 5 January and today launches a UK-wide tour starting at the Oxford Playhouse (Sept 25), where it will play until 28 September. It will then visit Northern Stage (1-5 Oct), Exeter Northcott (9-12 Oct), Leeds Playhouse (15 – 19 Oct), Derby Theatre (29-30 Oct), Belgrade Theatre (1-2 Nov) and The Old Market, Brighton (6-21 Dec).

Please Right Back had its UK premiere at the Gulbenkian Arts Centre in July before a successful run at the Edinburgh International Festival, attracting critical acclaim. Combining handcrafted animation and bold storytelling, Please right back sweeps audiences into a magical, mischievous world, inspired by a true story.

Kim and Davey’s dad, Mr E, has disappeared. When Mr E writes to his children to tell them what has happened, his imagination takes over. Reality collides with fantasy, as we travel on a fast-paced journey through his wild adventure stories. Mr E’s letters are staged using song, dance, and absurd, subversive animations, as his stories become a kind of game between him and his children – a cathartic release in the face of distress.

The production explores the difficulties children go through when a parent leaves the family. Part social realism, part science fiction with animation, live action, a filmic soundscape, and song Please Right Back is a eulogy to the power of the imagination and the use of storytelling and make believe to get through difficulties.

1927 works at the intersection of animation and performance, the live and the digital. Founded in 2005 by Co-Artistic Directors Writer & Director Suzanne Andrade and Illustrator and Animator Paul Barritt, since its 2007 debut 1927 has worked across theatre and opera to craft multi award-winning productions of ambition and scale that synchronise performance and live music with handcrafted animation.

Please Right Back is written by Suzanne Andrade, directed by Esme Appleton and Suzanne Andrade with Animation and Video by Paul Barritt, stage design by Paul Barritt and 1927, music and sound by Laurence Owen, costume by Sarah Munro and dramaturgy by Andreas Karlaganis, Ben Francome & Shelley Hastings. Over 2 million people in 50 countries have seen 1927’s work, across 6 continents.

The Southbank Centre’s Purcell Room

Sat 21 Dec 2024 – Sun 5 Jan 2025

UK TOUR SCHEDULE

Oxford Playhouse

25 – 28 Sep

Northern Stage

1 – 5 Oct

Exeter Northcott Theatre

9 – 12 October

Leeds Playhouse

15 – 19 Oct

Derby Theatre

29 – 30 Oct

Belgrade Theatre

1-2 Nov

The Old Market, Brighton

6 – 21 Dec