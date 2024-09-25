The Sarah McGuinness Story has extended its run at the Etcetera Theatre in Camden…

McGuinness will now play until Thursday 5th December 2024. The Emmy-nominated documentary maker and musician, also known as an industry muse to entertainment legends, has turned the lens on herself to present a brand new poignant and powerful cabaret telling her life story.

Sarah McGuinness:

“This is my own life story which only made sense after my mother’s death, when a close relative unlocked buried memories which completely changed my understanding of my early life and the negative self image it forced on me, while making me uniquely able to unlock the talents of others.”

The critically acclaimed director of Believe: The Eddie Izzard Story and Noma: the story of Noma Dumezweni presents an extraordinary musical journey of her own life, blending the power of live performance and memory.

Through the music of David Bowie, Kate Bush, Kurt Weill, Sondheim and Kander & Ebb’s “Cabaret” as well as a few of her own songs, this production takes audiences from Sarah’s childhood on the Irish border in Derry, examining both her complicated relationship with her Irish roots and her family’s dysfunction, through to the heights of her international success as her life intertwines with entertainment icons.

Turning her award-winning documentary process on herself and working in collaboration with Luisa Omielan, Angela Vargos and Jessica Willcocks Skeggs, McGuinness has delved into long forgotten memories, traumatic and hilarious in equal measure for the new production. Witness this powerhouse of a woman standing in her own force, breaking past the damage inflicted on her to find her own voice and take control of the narrative.

She draws a line in the sand against past oppressors with the help of epic songs such as Life on Mars and Babooshka. Be a part of the rallying cry for a better world whilst getting an intriguing insight into life amongst A-list celebrities, and hearing about the unexpected bonds formed with Hollywood legends.

Sarah McGuinness:

“It is a collection of stories and songs, well known and original, through which for the first time I am telling the truth about my life that I have been asked to reveal so often before.”

Listings

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday 25th 9pm, Thursday 26th 9pm, Sunday 29th 8pm

OCTOBER

Tuesday 1st 9pm, Wednesday 2nd 9pm, Thursday 3rd 9pm, Friday 4th 9pm, Tuesday 15th 9pm, Wednesday 16th 9pm, Sunday 20th 8pm, Sunday 27th 8pm, Tuesday 29th 9pm

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 5th 9pm, Wednesday 6th 9pm, Thursday 7th, 9pm, Tuesday 12th 9pm, Wednesday 13th 9pm, Sunday 17th 8pm, Tuesday 19th 9pm, Wednesday 20th 9pm, Thursday 21st 9pm, Tuesday 26th 9pm

DECEMBER

Sunday 1st 8pm, Tuesday 3rd 9pm, Wednesday 4th 9pm, Thursday 5th 9pm

The show is sponsored by Cointreau-Remy Martin.