After three years in the role, Chris Clenshaw has made the decision to step down as Executive Producer of EastEnders in February 2025 after the soap’s 40th anniversary.

Chris, who worked as a storyliner, script editor, and story producer on the show from 2015 to 2019, made his return to EastEnders as Executive Producer in January 2022.

He has since told many bold storylines and tackled big issues that will go down in EastEnders history, including the award-winning Loving & Losing Lola, The Six flashforward whodunit, and the return of Cindy Beale, while also producing unmissable episodes including The Platinum Jubilee with the then Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the 1979 Mitchells Flashback, Dot Cotton’s funeral, and Jay and Honey running The London Marathon.

He created the Knights; the first Black and dual heritage family to run a pub on any UK soap, headed up by Colin Salmon, and has brought back fan favourites including Adam Woodyatt, Michelle Collins, Jacqueline Jossa, Shane Richie, Angela Wynter and Patsy Palmer.

Under Chris’ leadership, EastEnders has won numerous awards including Best Soap and Continuing Drama at this year’s Royal Television Society (RTS) Awards, as well as taking home seven awards at this year’s Radio Times Awards, and every public-nominated award at last year’s British Soap and National Television Awards.

Before he leaves Walford, he will oversee the hotly anticipated 40th anniversary, which is going live as part of its celebrations and, in a first for the soap, will include an interactive element where the viewers will have the power to decide the outcome of a storyline.

Clenshaw, who will continue to work for BBC Studios Drama Productions, said of his departure:

“As a proud EastEnders fan, it has been the honour of my life to be its custodian. It has meant everything to me, and I’ve given Walford my all. I made the tough decision that I would step down after the 40th anniversary many months ago – to keep EastEnders creatively refreshed as it’s a show that needs to constantly evolve. After what will be three years at the helm and leading the team through its milestone celebrations, the time feels right that I hand over the keys to The Queen Vic.

“Elstree holds a special place in my heart, and I know when the day comes, it’ll be hard to tear myself away. My special thanks go to the sensational EastEnders cast and crew that I’m incredibly proud to have led over the past few years, and who have provided me with unwavering support. Their commitment, passion and talent has inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them and proud of everything that we’ve achieved together.

“EastEnders has been the highlight of my career and I have loved every minute of it, but it’s time for change, and for a new chapter, and I’m delighted to be staying within BBC Studios Drama Productions. Although my departure from EastEnders is not for some time yet, whilst I’m still here, I look forward to putting all our efforts into our momentous anniversary.

“I’m pleased to be passing the show on to Ben Wadey. I’m confident that, under him, EastEnders will continue to thrive, and I wish him the very best as it is without doubt the best job in telly and I hope he enjoys the ride just as much as I have. Thank you, EastEnders – for everything.”

Ben Wadey, who is taking over from Chris, is making his way back to EastEnders after a stint at Channel 4. There, he was the Commissioning Executive in charge of Hollyoaks and several original dramas, like Generation Z and the upcoming James Graham series, Brian and Margaret.

Speaking about his new role as Executive Producer, Ben Wadey said:

“I’m thrilled to be returning to EastEnders at such an exciting time for the show. Having grown up watching and loving EastEnders, it sparked my passion for television, and I feel I’ve known the residents of Walford my entire life – so to lead this iconic BBC soap into its next chapter is a true privilege. I can’t wait to collaborate with the exceptional team at EastEnders and build on Chris Clenshaw’s brilliant work to deliver unmissable stories to fans – both those who have been watching for years and those just discovering Albert Square.”

Ben was previously part of the EastEnders team as a Story Editor, where he played a key role in the 35th anniversary celebrations and worked on a special episode that highlighted Linda Carter’s battle with alcoholism.

At Holby City, he was the Story Producer for the final series, which was nominated for a BAFTA. His last episodes included a heartfelt goodbye to the iconic Jac Naylor and the return of a number of beloved characters.

Kate Oates, Head of Drama Productions BBC Studios said:

“Chris has had – and is still enjoying – a brilliant tenure at EastEnders. He‘s achieved a skilful balance: combining his own deep love and understanding of the show and its rich history, with character-led stories that exemplify modern soap. The whole team has enjoyed working with him immensely, and we can’t wait to collectively bring his vision for the 40th anniversary to life.

“Looking forward, Ben Wadey is worthiest successor to this fantastic era. I have had the pleasure of seeing his career within the genre go from strength to strength, and I was thrilled when he accepted the challenge of taking the reins as Executive Producer. He has a passion for the show, a strong history with the team, and a brilliant story brain: the perfect combination to see EastEnders into its 41st year. With Ben as Executive Producer of EastEnders, and Chris staying within BBC Studios Drama Productions, I feel privileged to be working alongside such huge talents for the foreseeable future.”

Chris will continue to oversee the show until the end of February, however his work will still be on screen until early summer.