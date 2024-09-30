Yolande is hesitant about taking part in the Harvest Festival celebrations at the Community Centre. Patrick tries to convince her, but they are interrupted by DS Amartey who reveals that another woman has come forward about Pastor Clayton.

To take her mind off things, Yolande spends time with Amy, and feeling inspired by her strength, she eventually makes her way to the Community Centre, much to the delight of Levi and Agatha.

Everything seems to be going smoothly until Stella arrives, urging Yolande to withdraw her statement against her husband. Yolande, however, is quick to share some home truths.

Later at home, Yolande is confronted by Pastor Clayton, who barges in demanding to speak with her, while an unaware Patrick frets about her with Kim and Howie at The Vic.

Meanwhile, Bianca grows determined to free her sister after spying Reiss with a mysterious letter. Kat tries to deter an erratic Bianca and she finally agrees to back off.

Later, Bianca is shocked to read the contents of the letter once Reiss’ back is turned. When Debbie’s parents arrive with a solicitor to read the contents of her will. Reiss asks Bianca to leave, but she listens in and is shocked by Debbie’s requests.

Elsewhere, Alfie and Kat continue to struggle with Tommy’s mood swings. Alfie closes the bookies early to have a heart-to-heart with him, but he loses his job in the process.

Also, Cindy encourages Anna to commit to her feelings with Freddie.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Having received a voice message from Joel, Dee-Dee plays it to Lisa, who reckons it could be a suicide note. Through Joel’s phone signal, Kit pinpoints his last whereabouts and finds his car parked on a bridge with a folded note on the dashboard.

Lisa breaks the news that they are now looking for Joel’s body. Has Joel really taken his own life?

Meanwhile, following Fiz’s ruined birthday celebrations, Tyrone is planning a romantic dinner to make up for it. After experiencing dizziness at work, a worried Fiz books in for a doctor’s appointment.

Elsewhere, with no agreements so far on Paul’s funeral, Billy suggests to Bernie they choose the flowers together, resulting in another argument.

Bernie tells Dev that she might not be able to give Paul the funeral she would have liked, but she’ll find a fitting place to bury his ashes. What does Bernie have planned?

Also, Mason confesses to Stu that he spent the night in the restaurant to avoid another beating from his brothers; Adam checks Sarah’s voicemails for her and is shocked to come across one from Damon.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Moira is put out when Matty arrives with a hold-all to move in. Her erratic behaviour worries Mack and Matty.

Meanwhile, Liam quizzes John on his relationship with Aaron.

Elsewhere, PC Swirling approaches Aaron on Main Street to question him about some stolen smart watches, after his car was caught leaving the scene of the crime.

Aaron feigns innocence as John comes over. Aaron is happy to have kept John in the dark when Swirling finds no evidence.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm