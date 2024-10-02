Yolande reels at Pastor Clayton’s suicide as the family try to rally round her.

Bianca puts her plan into action, and plies Reiss with alcohol to entice a confession. Reiss starts to open up, but the pair are interrupted by Freddie.

Ian arrives at Beale’s Eels as Cindy and Junior finish their rendezvous.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

An emotional Billy prepares for the funeral on what would have been his and Paul’s first wedding anniversary. He is horrified at the church to find a drunken Denny skulking in the shadows and orders him to behave and keep out of sight.

As Todd, Summer, Kit, David, Chesney and Dee-Dee carry Paul’s coffin down the aisle, with Bernie and Gemma following behind, Billy steps forward to conduct the service. Will everything go to plan?

Meanwhile, at No.9, Tyrone explains to the girls that Fiz isn’t feeling well. But his concerns about Fiz are put to one side when he picks up Hope’s pencil case and a vape falls out. Tyrone and Fiz are stunned when a cocky Hope reveals she stole it from the corner shop.

Elsewhere, in the Turkish hospital, the CEO of the cosmetic surgery company approaches Sarah and explains that they’d like to pay for her hotel accommodation. When Sarah demands they should be paying the medical bills, the CEO hands her Bethany’s consent form.

When David tells Audrey how the cosmetic surgery company is refusing to pay Bethany’s medical bills, Audrey reckons they should go online and spread the word about what the company is really like.

Also, Dee-Dee confides in Kit that she phoned the wedding venue and the holiday company and it would seem Joel has already recouped their deposits.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Matty and Mack are interrupted when they notice multiple sheep are not moving.

Later, Moira is told that most of the sheep are dead and one’s in a bad state. She’s upset as she’s unable to remember what happened.

Meanwhile, Mack and Aaron secretly load the stolen smart watches into John’s van.

As Aaron enacts his plan, he checks the van only to find all of the watches missing.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm