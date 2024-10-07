Channel 4 today announced the appointment of Rak Patel as its Chief Commercial Officer…

In this newly created role, Rak will assume leadership of Channel 4 Sales, the commercial arm of Channel 4, with responsibility for driving the organisation’s advertising revenue.

Rak Patel:

“Channel 4 has pioneered an approach which empowers and embraces the culture around us. With a truly progressive Fast Forward strategy, embracing an agile and genuinely digital first public service streaming approach by 2030, the commercial opportunities for brands to share their stories is boundless. I couldn’t be more excited to join the incredible Channel 4 team to help accelerate the commercial enterprise and support our advertisers, agencies and partners on the exciting journey ahead. I’d like to thank Spotify for the last seven years and wish them continued success. It has always been an honour to be part of the band.”

A key focus of the role is to accelerate the commercial elements of Channel 4’s Fast Forward strategy, maximising revenues as it transitions from linear to digital, while pursuing new partnerships and expanding into new areas of digital growth.

Rak, currently Head of Sales EMEA at Spotify, will join Channel 4 in January 2025, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Alex Mahon.

Rak started his career at EMAP Magazines, followed by roles at the Financial Times, Microsoft and Auto Trader. Joining Spotify as Head of UK Sales in 2017, Rak has spent the past seven years driving commercial growth for the streaming platform.

Alex Mahon, Chief Executive Officer, Channel 4:

“Rak joins at a time of incredible commercial opportunity for Channel 4. Our streaming audience is growing ahead of the market while our overall audience across linear and streaming expands. I know he will bring a world class focus on driving forward our Fast Forward strategy while evolving vital relationships with clients and agencies, alongside innovations to harness digital opportunities.”