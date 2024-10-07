It’s Elektra-fying..

Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Room, Lessons in Chemistry, Captain Marvel) will make her West End debut in ELEKTRA, in a UK Premiere production of the translation by award winning poet Anne Carson of Sophokles’s electrifying play.

Helmed by the acclaimed director Daniel Fish (Oklahoma), performances will begin at Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 13 to Saturday 18 January 2025, before the production moves to Duke of York’s Theatre in London for a strictly limited 11-week season from Friday 24 January 2025 (Press Night: Wednesday 5 February 2025).

Brie Larson makes her West End debut having won the Academy Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and National Board of Review awards for her breakthrough performance in Room in 2016. In 2019 she starred as Carol Danvers in Marvel’s first female-led superhero film Captain Marvel. The film generated the biggest ever box office debut for a female-fronted film at the time. In 2023 Larson executive produced and led the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry, which earned her Screen Actors Guild, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe Award nominations.

Brie Larson:

“I couldn’t be more excited to perform in this Greek drama, or in better company collaborating with Daniel Fish and Anne Carson. Storytelling has always been the way I organize life, feelings and experiences. I look forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience while we explore this timeless story.”

This will be the first major revival of Sophokles’s Greek tragedy in over a decade and will be directed by Daniel Fish. His acclaimed production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival in 2019 on Broadway before transferring to the West End where it won the Oliver Award for Best Musical Revival in 2023. Fish was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical in 2019.