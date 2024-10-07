Producers of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the publication of C.S. Lewis novel…

The production opens at Leeds Playhouse on 14 December 2024 while The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will also play at London’s Sadlers Wells Theatre from 20 August to 7 September 2025.

Katy Stephens will play The White Witch. Katy’s extensive stage career includes leading roles at Shakespeare’s Globe and the Royal Shakespeare Company with whom she is an Associate Artist.

Katy Stephens:

“The role of Her Imperial Majesty Jadis, Queen of Narnia in this thrilling stage version of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is something I can’t wait to play. The thought of casting a spell over Narnia to make it always winter but never Christmas is simply tantalising. Let the magic begin!’

Katy was part of the team that won the Olivier Award for Best Ensemble Performance for the RSC’s Histories Cycle where her roles included Joan of Arc and Margaret of Anjou. Katy will also play Mrs Macready.

C.S. Lewis’ book was first published in October 1950. Since then, over 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold. It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. The stage adaptation of Lewis’ iconic book enjoyed a hugely successful, critically-acclaimed London run in 2022/3.

Producer Chris Harper:

‘We can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe, and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis’ novel with this tour.’

Playing the Pevensie Children are: Joanna Adaran as Susan, Jesse Dunbar as Peter, Kudzai Mangombe as Lucy and Bunmi Osadolor as Edmund.

The cast is completed by:

Archie Combe (Mr Pope and Foxtrot), Andrew Davison (Mr Wilson Schroedinger, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer and Head Cruel), Anya de Villiers (Mrs Beaver), Molly Francis (Mrs Pevensie, Aslan Puppeteer and Robin) Ruby Greenwood (Onstage Swing) Ffion Haf (Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix), Rhiannon Hopkins (Miss Chutney and Blue Badger), Joe Keenan (Mr Granville, Spirit of the Moon and Red Squirrel).

Also, Oliver Magor (Onstage Swing), JB Maya (Onstage Swing), Luca Moscardini (Onstage Swing), Alfie Richards (Mr Tumnus, White Mouse and Badger), Kraig Thornber (The Professor, Father Xmas and Wise Owl), Ed Thorpe (Mr Beaver), Rhodri Watkins (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare and Aslan Puppeteer) and Shane Anthony Whiteley (Maugrim, Satyr and White Stag) and Stanton Wright as Aslan.