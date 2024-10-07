Steve Halliwell appeared as Zak Dingle in Emmerdale for nearly 30 years…

Following Steve’s death last December his patriarchal character of Zak Dingle will now also be given a memorable farewell in forthcoming episodes.

Jeff Hordley, who plays son Cain Dingle, begins by revealing how Cain finds out about Zak’s death:

“Well, I think he’s at home. Moira gets a call, and he’s just about to get on with his day and then she kind of imparts the news to him. It comes as a bit of a bolt from the blue, especially seeing as he’s just come back from Scotland that morning, I think, and Zak’s kind of told him to go and, you know, it’ll be fine. And he’s promised him that he won’t do too much, because his doctor said for him to rest, because he’s not been well. I think that’s why it’s so immediate for Cain, and so shocking – it’s like seeing someone in the morning, isn’t it? And then in the afternoon, they’re gone, and he’s trying to process it.”

Jeff continues on how Cain breaks the news of the demise to the rest of the Dingle clan, “The way they’ve written it, there were little scenes where I had to go to various members of the Dingle family. It was good, you know? It was a nice little piece. They react in various degrees of reacting to sad news. Nobody was expecting it.”

Lucy Pargeter plays Chas Dingle, and she recalled her memories of working with Steve Halliwell;

“Working with Steve was like the fun of being in nursery every single day. I can’t remember any day that was serious or any day that he ever flew off the handle or was angry about anything. It never felt like a work day with Steve, it was just like having your head teacher in your classroom and they just say ‘let’s all have fun!”

Danny Miller who stars as Aaron Dingle ponders his favourite Dingle storyline, “It may be really predictable but it would have to be when Aaron became an official Dingle.”

“It was right off the back of a very dark and emotional abuse storyline. All the Dingles were there and you saw a softer side of Aaron and all the Dingles were rallying round and supporting him after what he’d been through with his dad.

“They all became closer from that point on, which was lovely to play. I also had to drink from the wellie, which is traditional when you became an official Dingle. It was the most daunting experience I’ve ever had. They put real beer in this wellie and everyone is stood around you. It was so nerve racking, but I officially became a Dingle which made it near perfect.”

Jeff talks about a forthcoming scene that involves just Cain, Sam and Belle, where they’re reflecting on their dad;

“I’m sure it’s pretty much a dedicated episode where they just stay up one night and talk about what’s going on in their lives, and relate it all to Zak, and talk about Zak as well. It’s a really lovely episode. It reminded me a lot of the lockdown two hander episodes that we had where it’s just characters talking. It’s a bit like doing a play, it’s quite intense.”

And on the funeral of Zak, Jeff adds, “Sam and Cain go up to Scotland to bring Zak home, and the funeral takes place very soon after. The funeral has got Dingles written all over it. That’s all I can tell you, really. If you could say shotgun wedding or shotgun funeral, you’d kind of get a picture of what it’s like…”

James Hooton who features as Sam Dingle remembers his favourite Zak Dingle moments;

“I have so many brilliant memories of Zak. I used to like the really silly, unbelievable stuff that we did back in the 90s. One memory is of a crying Elvis doll that the Dingles tried to convince people was like a crying Mary Magdalene sort of thing.

“It was a doll that they’d stolen from a second-hand clothes shop and they were using it to make money. Another hilarious story that springs to mind is when they tried to send Butch into orbit, the most unbelievable storyline at that time but we always tried to do it with pathos and believability. It used to make us laugh so much that sometimes it became difficult to get through a scene.”

Jeff also mentions that filming Zak’s farewell wasn’t all doom and gloom;

“There’s really poignant moments in [the funeral]. And whilst we were filming, we were all focused and giving the script everything it needed. But off camera as well – and Steve would have enjoyed this, because Steve always liked to have a giggle behind the camera – whilst we weren’t rolling, we made sure we had some laughs as well. Because when we do get together as a group, we do make sure that it’s fun to film. What I’m trying to say is that the mood wasn’t just downbeat, we were making sure that we were having a laugh, and Steve wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

Lisa Riley plays Mandy Dingle, Lisa relfects on these soon-to-air Zak episodes;

“The best part for us, as the Dingle family, was the way that this went through production. From Laura (Shaw), our producer, who’s known us for years, grown up with us, and then Peter Kerry who has written the script, who was part of the development team of the Dingles all those years ago. Finally, Jeff Naylor, our director, directed Steve Halliwell and Zak’s first ever episode! So you’ve got all that thrown in the mix, it’s so nostalgic! So for us, as a family, it was obviously the biggest blessing and we’re so happy that it all happened in this way.”

“Also, when you think of Steve Halliwell and the character of Zak, you always think of his love of music. So the team has brilliantly incorporated his music into this episode. Zak’s love of music and the nostalgia are all there for the viewers to see.”

Mark Charnock plays Marlon Dingle who tells us what the perks of being a Dingle of Emmerdale are: “Being a Dingle is a funny old thing because it’s a bit like having a shortcut to people in the outside world liking you, just because the word ‘Dingle’ suggests that they are already superior to you in every social way possible. On set it means you get loads of amazing storylines and get to work with fantastic people.”

“Part of being a Dingle is drinking from the wellie, so I’ve drunk from the wellie several times, as you can imagine over the years. They always promise you it’s been cleaned, but you always get the feeling that you are inhaling the Dingle DNA like molecules from decades of Dingles. It’s kind of like a soup that you wouldn’t order from a menu, but you think, well, it’s my job, I’ve got to swig this beer, so you get it down and then, you know, go to hospital.”

Emma Atkins stars as Charity Dingle who ponders what being a Dingle means to her;

“Being a Dingle means everything. As soon as I found out I was going for the role of a Dingle. I worked so hard to get the part, it was like I manifested being a Dingle. I was so happy to be given the part of Charity. When you hear about families in soaps you think of the Dingles, they really are part of the tapestry that makes up Emmerdale.”

Jeff speaks of why he loves playing Cain Dingle, “Being a Dingle for me, is a source of immense pride. It’s something that I still pinch myself when I think about. I’m kind of part of this institutional amazing family that’s part of the Emmerdale fabric. So, yeah, I just feel very honoured and very proud. I’m very thankful to be a Dingle.”

The last word goes to Eden Taylor-Draper who plays Zak’s daughter, born in a pigsty, Belle Dingle, who remembers Steve;

“Steve, to me, was the funniest man ever! He was a really weird combination of a father figure, best friend, a stand-up comedian and a counsellor. He was everything. It really feels like he lives on because all of us have traits of his; our sense of humour or things we bond over, so everyday when we are together, it feels like Steve is still part of the conversation or moment.”