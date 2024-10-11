The Platts are baffled with Jesse’s arrival. Whilst Adam is discussing Damon’s hidden money with Daniel, Jesse states that he recognises him from Sarah’s wedding pictures.

After meeting Jesse in the café, Shona urges Sarah and David to sit down and talk to him. Will they agree? Jesse catches up with Steve over a pint and opens up on why he’s really here.

Meanwhile, Mrs Crawshaw comes round to talk to Fiz, Tyrone and Hope about her recent misdemeanours. Hope is gutted when Mrs Crawshaw says she can return to school.

Later, Hope sneaks her vape out of the sideboard but is called away by Evelyn to help in the shop. She stuffs the vape back in the sideboard and runs out without noticing a curl of smoke escaping from the drawer. With Ruby due home from school has Firestarter Hope struck again?

Elsewhere, when Mason spots Logan watching him from his car, Stu marches over to confront him but he speeds off. Stu and Yasmeen discover that someone has thrown a brick through their window. Stu tells Yasmeen that he suspects Mason’s brother, Logan as he was trying to force Mason to take part in a robbery. How will Yasmeen react?

Also, Adam confesses to Sarah that Damon offered to pay Bethany’s medical bills but he deleted his message from her phone. Sarah calls Damon in prison.

Shona urges Nick find out where he stands with Toyah. Nick calls at Victoria Court and tells Toyah that like it or not, they need to talk.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Will Billy admit to Dawn about the illegal fight club that he’s finding it hard to leave?

Meanwhile, John proves to be an ally.

Elsewhere, an agreement is made reluctantly.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm