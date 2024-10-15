Crackit TV has been commissioned by Channel 5 to produce a chilling new three-part feature documentary series, Hunting Britain’s Bedroom Predators…

Crackit has gained exclusive access to the Investigating Officers and assets of the National Crime Agency (NCA) and their investigations into their three biggest and most prolific online predator cases in the UK.

Adrian Padmore, Commissioning Editor for Factual at Channel 5:

“We’re constantly looking to push the boundaries with our high impact, feature length, true crime thrillers. With exclusive access to the National Crime Agency, this series goes behind closed doors in a way never done before, exploring just how easily the web of online predators can enter our world, with such disturbing consequences.”

At a time when cyber-crime is becoming increasingly prevalent, having increased by 390% in the last two years, this series unlocks this sinister world across three-episodes. The 90-minute films hear from victims and will detail the global hunt and eventual capture of these vile criminals who preyed on their victims from the privacy of their bedrooms.

With exclusive access to the NCA Investigation Team’s arrest body cam footage, in-custody interviews, online files, social media interactions, images and audio recordings, this premium boxset will be part of Channel 5’s primetime season in early 2025.

Elaine Hackett, CEO of Crackit TV:

“Whilst connectivity via the internet helps us in our personal and professional lives on a daily basis, it has also allowed a truly horrifying breed of criminal to thrive. With cyber abuse of this nature on the rise, this series will continue to raise awareness of these crimes and the kind of people carrying them out behind closed doors. Hunting Britain’s Bedroom Predators is an exclusive exploration of the National Crime Agency’s work into online predators, a crime which has unfortunately exploded in recent years.”