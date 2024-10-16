The plan also includes the UK regions…

The public service broadcaster has unveiled its biggest-ever intervention in the UK creative industries, with a package of measures focused on three core areas – skills, content, and people – to serve and reflect the whole of the UK.

This includes a £10 million per annum, multi-year programme to support TV production roles, training and skills development across the UK, alongside a strengthened regional commissioning structure. The plans follow an earlier commitment to reach 600 roles in the Nations and Regions and double the size of its Manchester office.

Channel 4 is doubling its 4Skills budget to £10 million per year to boost production careers and strengthen regional production clusters across the UK. At its heart is a new, two-year, £6 million programme, Accelerate, that will fully fund progression roles, building skills and retaining production talent in the Nations and Regions. It will enable existing behind-the-camera talent in mid- and senior-level roles to gain experience and credits and to grow their careers in the cities where they live.

Channel 4 has also announced plans to further invest in skills support for independent production companies in the Nations and Regions. It will offer bespoke training to support leadership and strengthen business skills, fostering growth, diversification and resilience.

The PSB also aims to increase its commitment by one-third – from 9% to 12% of its main channel content spend and hours – in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales by 2028, as part of its new 10-year licence and two years ahead of the channel’s 2030 quota requirement set by Ofcom.

With one-third of its commissioning team already based outside London, Channel 4 is further strengthening its commissioning presence across the UK.

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer, Channel 4:

“We are determined to work with indies and screen agencies in the Nations and Regions to help producers build capacity and adapt to changing commissioning priorities. This will ensure we do not end up with a two-tier sector which sees London-based indies scooping up higher tariff shows and producers in the Nations and Regions left with only lower tariff production.”

Channel 4’s new commissioning strategy for the Nations and Regions will support production companies to grow to the point where they can export IP. This will bring in vital revenues to the UK’s independent production sector, showcase the country’s culture and values abroad and contribute to the UK’s reputation across the world.

Finally, building on existing Channel 4 research examining four different types of representation – core, warm, incidental, and stereotypical – Channel 4 will partner with Media Cymru to enhance ‘core’ representation, where the location is shown in a multidimensional way, capturing the essence of an area, and challenging preconceptions.

This will begin with a pilot in Wales, gathering audience insights on how communities are portrayed. Authentically engaging with British audiences is central to Channel 4’s strategy and will ensure it remains a relevant and must-watch destination.