After a successful Edinburgh Fringe run, Rifco Theatre’s resident DJ-duo ‘Pali & Jay’ are hitting the road on a UK tour…

The pair are inviting audiences to a desi-disco party with Pali and Jay’s Ultimate Asian Wedding DJ Roadshow. The show will be on at London’s Soho Theatre from 29th October – 2nd November.

Uncle-and-nephew DJ duo Pali and Jay are at odds over family duty and expectation – and equally at odds out on the dancefloor. Pali & Jay’s Ultimate Asian Wedding DJ Roadshow is a comedy play that reflects on real-life experiences of British South Asians. Audiences are invited to join Pali & Jay as they compete against rival roadshows to better their position as the 19th-best Asian Wedding DJs…in Southall.

Pali is an old-school lover of the DJ craft and building his empire one LED dancefloor at a time – but the competition is hotting up. Everyone is on edge, the market is crowded, and sabotage abounds. Pali wants nephew Jay to take over and secure his legacy – but Jay’s there for the free food and finding ‘fitties’. With only a DJ setup and the odd cup of chai, Pali and Jay must unite and navigate a high-stakes gig, to save their company, aspirations, and bromance.

Critically acclaimed Rifco Theatre say they are delighted to give a debut opportunity to a fast-rising new British South Asian playwright. This show is the first Rifco Studio production, giving voice to new and mid-career British South Asian talent on UK stages. Continuing the company’s 25-year commitment to finding and championing British South Asian stories, this show tackles contemporary issues in a timely and refreshing manner.

Co-conceived and written by Viraj Juneja, (he will also play Jay). Viraj’s TV & stage credits include Amazon originals ‘Get Duked’, ‘Little English’ and ‘East is East’ and writing credits include ‘Discover Your Southall’ and ‘FUDDU’, (selected for the UKAFF 2020 film festival and screened at the BFI and Regent Street Cinema). Viraj has a longstanding relationship with Rifco, starring in feature film Little English, based on the Rifco play There’s Something About Simmy.

“I was a roadshow DJ myself for over 16 years, so it’s exciting to direct a show immersed in the world of desi wedding DJs. Rifco prides itself in championing new and mid-career artists; as a first-time writer/performer Viraj Juneja has created something unique in bringing together both his and my lived experience – while also being funny, poignant, and immersive.

“Having the support of Soho Theatre and being able to take this show to the Edinburgh Fringe, and now on tour, are great big steps toward seeing the British South Asian community represented on mainstream stages – Pali & Jay’s Ultimate Asian Wedding DJ Roadshow is a whole vibe and I cannot wait for our “wedding guests” to experience it” – Director Ameet Chana

29th October – 2nd November

Soho Theatre

