Suki invites the rest of the six to No.41 under false pretences at Nish’s request, and it doesn’t take long for tensions to rise as the women learn their secret is no longer safe.

Suki decides to take matters in her own hands and sends the rest of the women home, but it soon becomes clear that Nish will not be easily bought.

Meanwhile, Harvey waits for Jean to return home. Later, he heads off to No.45 to speak to Kathy while Jean and Kojo have a heart-to-heart.

Elsewhere, Martin, Honey and Billy hold a crisis meeting in The Vic with the market traders to discuss the proposed abolishment of the market and the Square Gardens.

Things escalate when the punters learn that Junior has been given the prospective contract for the job.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Tom is grilled by Nicola.

Jimmy is concerned by what he’s hearing as Tom tries to cover up his lies.

Meanwhile, Billy’s fight continues.

Elsewhere, Mack seizes an opportunity.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now