Coventry University to help businesses make most of power of apprentices with Levy Gift
Coventry University is set to support small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) employers to access the transformational power of apprenticeships through the offer of a Levy Gift.
During this academic year, the university is offering 100 SMEs the opportunity to fully fund an apprenticeship to support them in developing the skills that their business needs.
Aidan Friend, CEO of Better Futures Apprenticeships at Coventry University:
“We hope that removing this financial barrier will support more SMEs to access vital skills training for their workforce. Apprenticeships allow people to earn while they learn and Coventry University is proud to be able to offer this opportunity to not only the businesses but also those who begin their apprenticeship journey.”
Without a Levy Gift, non-levy paying employers are normally required to pay a 5% contribution towards the costs of an apprenticeship, but Coventry University’s Levy Gift means there will be zero cost to the SME, with the government paying the remaining 95%.
Coventry University offers a range of apprenticeships from Level 4 (equivalent to the first year of an undergraduate degree) through to Level 7 (Master’s level), spanning a wide range of sectors and job roles including health, construction, management, engineering and education.
“Transfers can only be used for a new apprentice start, not to fund employees already engaged in an apprenticeship. However, this doesn’t mean the apprentice has to be a new employee, funding can be used for both new and existing employees to access an apprenticeship.” – Coventry University
Firms could utilise the Levy Gift on more than 30 different apprenticeships with start dates between January and July 2025, including in Construction: Building Service Senior Technician, Building Services Design Engineer, Chartered Surveyor, Civil Engineer Senior Technician and Civil Engineer (degree), Construction Site Supervisor and Construction Management and Construction Quantity Surveyor, at both Level 4 and Level 6.
Engineering: Manufacturing Engineer and Product Design and Development Engineer (Mechanical pathway). Health: Dietitian, Nursing Associate, Occupational Therapist (Master’s level), Public Health Practitioner and Registered Nurse.
And in Management: Chartered Manager, Coaching Professional, Operations/Departmental Manager, Project Manager and Senior Leaders.
And also, Environmental Practitioner, Resilience and Emergencies Professional and Teacher. To find out more please email apprenticeships, using ‘Levy Gift’ in the email subject.
“Coventry University, as the levy transferring organisation, will be agreeing to fund the full duration of the apprenticeship, which may run over multiple years.
“For the employer, there will be no financial input required towards the costs of the apprenticeship training, however they will need to pay the apprentice in line with national minimum wage requirements, and support them in developing their knowledge, skills and behaviours in the workplace.” –Coventry University