Coventry University is set to support small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) employers to access the transformational power of apprenticeships through the offer of a Levy Gift.

During this academic year, the university is offering 100 SMEs the opportunity to fully fund an apprenticeship to support them in developing the skills that their business needs.

Aidan Friend, CEO of Better Futures Apprenticeships at Coventry University:

“We hope that removing this financial barrier will support more SMEs to access vital skills training for their workforce. Apprenticeships allow people to earn while they learn and Coventry University is proud to be able to offer this opportunity to not only the businesses but also those who begin their apprenticeship journey.”