Lifestyle
Madame Tussauds London reveal Mary Earps’ waxwork figure
All hail the Queen of Stops!
Mary Earps MBE makes history as she is immortalised at Madame Tussauds London, becoming the attraction’s first professional female footballer to receive the honour. The football star won an overwhelming majority in a public vote set by the attraction to determine which Lioness should receive a figure at the London location.
The Lioness caused quite the stir at the exclusive launch event in the Baker Street attraction, leaving fans star struck after her surprise appearance. Also in attendance for the intimate event were Mary’s family, friends and cherished Gran, who gave her superstar granddaughter’s history-making figure her seal of approval.
The brand-new figure is dressed in the highly sought after kit Mary wore in the nail-biting 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, donated by the award-winning England goalie herself; highlighting the success she has contributed to the squad, the nation, and the sport itself.
Mary was far from shy about getting involved in the creation process for the figure and has been working closely with Madame Tussauds London’s highly skilled studio artists since November 2023. She worked closely with the studio team to ensure all details were perfectly replicated in her first-ever figure, taking hundreds of measurements and reference information in multiple sittings, to capture her infections energy and beloved spark.
Steve Blackburn, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London:
“Mary is a pioneer both on and off the pitch who has inspired millions with her exceptional talent and dedication. It is an honour to celebrate her achievements with her first-ever figure.”
Mary Earps MBE:
“To make this mark as the first female footballer to have a figure at Madame Tussauds London is incredibly special. This is not about me. This is a representation of how women’s football has grown, and the trajectory it’s on.
“This is a celebration of that! Seeing my friends, family, and fans’ reactions to the figure is absolutely amazing, they couldn’t believe how accurate the features are – neither can I if I’m honest! My Gran especially is amazed by it all and I’m so happy she gets to share this moment with me. It’s been a year in the making, collaborating with the talented Madame Tussauds London team and I’m thrilled the monumental moment is here!”
A trailblazer on and off the pitch, Mary Earps inspires young women and men to aspire to greatness and be unapologetically themselves. Her superstar goal-saving skills, immense power, and quick thinking position her as a pillar of the monumental movement occurring in women’s sports. But it is also her recognised heart of gold, warmth, and charm which has captivated the hearts of the public and her fans.
Fans can see the new Mary Earps figure at the attraction from Friday 15th November in Madame Tussauds London’s Culture Capital zone. She joins icons who have helped to shape British culture such as Sir David Attenborough, Emmeline Pankhurst, Olly Alexander, Stormzy, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Steve Blackburn, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London:
“We left it to the public to decide which Lioness we’d create and Mary won by a landslide. It was a pleasure to have Mary involved in the creation process from the very beginning, working with our artists to capture every detail of her iconic stance and spirit. She has made history at Madame Tussauds London, and we can’t wait for her fans to meet the figure and have their own moment with our Queen of Stops.”
Madame Tussauds London is located next to Baker Street tube station and open seven days a week – opening times vary, check the website for details before visiting, www.madametussauds.com/london