Did you know that indoor allergens can often be traced back to surprising household items, such as upholstered furniture?

When it comes to allergies, most people think about pollen, dust, and pet dander as the usual culprits. However, the materials in upholstered items, including sofas and cushions, can harbour dust mites, mould spores, and allergens, making them a hidden threat to indoor air quality.

Cleaning expert, Sophia Moore, from Ski Famille, a family-friendly ski chalet holiday company, has revealed how to address issues that could impact guests’ comfort, especially for those with sensitive respiratory systems.

Cleaning expert, Sophia Moore, from Ski Famille:

“We’ve learned that materials used in furnishings can significantly impact the comfort of guests with allergies. In our chalets, we use hypoallergenic materials and have regular, professional cleaning schedules to ensure a comfortable, allergen-reduced environment.

“For those dealing with persistent allergies, addressing upholstered furniture should be a key part of your home-cleaning strategy. It’s not just about keeping surfaces looking clean; it’s about tackling what you can’t see. Dust mites, mould, and other allergens thrive in the deeper layers of fabric, which is why professional steam cleaning or using upholstery-specific anti-allergen treatments is so effective.”

Why Upholstered Furniture Might Be the Problem

Over time, upholstered surfaces can become a magnet for allergens. Dust mites, for example, thrive in fabric, feeding on the skin cells people naturally shed. Moreover, if your furniture is kept in humid conditions or near damp areas, it may also collect mould spores, further aggravating allergies. Vacuuming alone may not be sufficient to address this build-up, as deep-seated allergens often require professional cleaning methods.

How to Reduce Allergy Triggers at Home

Here are a few steps to minimise allergen exposure in your household:

Regular Cleaning: Vacuuming and occasionally steam-cleaning upholstered furniture can help reduce allergens. Opt for a vacuum with a HEPA filter, which traps smaller particles more effectively. Monitor Humidity Levels: Keep humidity levels under control to prevent mould growth. Consider using a dehumidifier if you live in a particularly humid area or during the winter when moisture tends to build up indoors. Cover Soft Furniture: Using washable covers for cushions and sofas can make it easier to maintain allergen-free surfaces. Replace Cushions Periodically: Some furniture cushions accumulate allergens over time and may need replacing.

Cleaning expert, Sophia Moore, from Ski Famille:

“When managing allergens, small adjustments can make a significant difference. In addition to vacuuming with a HEPA filter, it’s wise to rotate and air out cushions regularly. This helps prevent moisture buildup and limits the conditions that allow dust mites and mold to flourish. Also, if possible, consider investing in furniture made from tightly woven, non-porous materials that are less likely to trap allergens in the first place.

“Frequent airing out of rooms and ensuring proper ventilation is crucial, particularly during colder months when windows are less likely to be open. This simple habit can drastically improve indoor air quality, making a noticeable difference for allergy sufferers.”