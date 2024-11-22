Broadcasting
National Geographic to air ‘Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium’
National Geographic has announced the premiere of Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium…
Real Madrid, the world’s most popular football club, with more than 600 million followers on social media, and the only club with 15 European Cups, has transformed its iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium, one of the jewels of the Madrid skyline. The new design culminates in a state-of-the-art wrap-around metal façade, retractable roof, a 360-degree video scoreboard and a great logistics ring.
The great innovation of the new Bernabéu is the preservation of the pitch below ground to convert it into a multifunctional space. An architectural and engineering milestone never before implemented, with an added challenge as the team continues to play its matches with the stadium under construction.
Over the course of five years, this extraordinary construction project has presented an unprecedented challenge, pushing the boundaries of innovation and resilience while securing the club’s legacy for generations to come.
Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium airing on 5th December is a step-by-step documentary on the construction and complete remodelling of Real Madrid’s emblematic stadium.
The programme uncovers the secrets behind this transformation, featuring testimonies from the project’s promoter, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, and some the experts who brought it to life. Alongside the challenges inherent in a remodelling of this scale, the team also faced significant setbacks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Filomena storm in 2021, which brought one of the heaviest snowfalls in the city’s history.