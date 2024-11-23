Mischief have announced their brand new show, The Comedy About Spies…

This action-packed thriller from the company behind the multi-award winning The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy about a Bank Robbery. Performances begin at the Noël Coward Theatre in London on Monday 14 April 2025, with an opening Gala on Tuesday 6 May 2025.

There was a ‘sneak-peek’ of the opening scene from The Comedy About Spies last night (Friday 22 November) at The Royal Variety Performance in the presence of His Majesty The King. The Royal Variety Performance will be broadcast on ITV1 and STV on Sunday 15 December.

Set in 1960s London, The Comedy about Spies is a farcical, physical double-crossing caper full of misunderstanding, miscommunication, and mistaken identity. A rogue British agent steals plans for a top-secret new weapon. Spies from the CIA and the KGB assemble at London’s Piccadilly Hotel to track down the British mole and obtain the file. When a young British couple and an older actor auditioning for the title role in the first James Bond film check into the hotel, the stakes reach boiling point in this hilarious Cold War comedy.

The Comedy about Spies is written by original Mischief company members Henry Lewis and Henry Shields and directed by Matt Di Carlo.

5000 reduced priced tickets will be available to buy via Mischief Tickets at 10am on Wednesday 11 December for 48 hours only, to access sign up at www.MischiefComedy.com. Public on sale will take place at 10am on Friday 13 December. Over 150 tickets are available for £25 or less at every performance.