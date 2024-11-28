Radio 2 to mark what would have been the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s 90th birthday…



Elvis Aaron Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, on January 8, 1935, and rose to become one of the world’s most legendary and enduring music icons. In anticipation of what would have been his 90th birthday in 2025, Radio 2 invites listeners starting today to vote for their favourite Elvis songs.

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2:

“Radio 2 proudly continues its tradition of honouring the greatest music icons through the ages, and none are more significant than The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley! I’m eager to discover which tracks our listeners will select to commemorate what would have been his 90th birthday this January.”

The top picks will be showcased in a special countdown show, “Your Ultimate Elvis Song,” hosted by avid Elvis fan Vernon Kay – who also presents the UK’s most popular radio show on weekdays from 9.30 am to noon.

The programme will air on New Year’s Day from 3-5 pm and will subsequently be available on BBC Sounds. Alongside his remarkable music, the show will feature listener anecdotes about the impact of The King’s music, as well as celebrity reflections. This is a BBC Audio production.

Listeners have the opportunity to vote for up to five songs from a selection of 90 of Elvis’ UK Top 20 hits. The voting concludes at midday on Friday, December 13. Also broadcast on New Year’s Day – and available exclusively on BBC Sounds from Friday 27 December – are two documentaries. In Cerys Matthews: Elvis Presley, My King (5-6pm), Radio 2’s Blues Show presenter, singer-songwriter and lifelong Elvis fan Cerys delves deep into her memories of growing up in Wales and reveals how Elvis’ music, films and performances influenced her own artistry. She recalls the impact of hearing about Elvis’ death in 1977 and, although just a little girl and not yet fully aware of his legacy, she still understood the loss, scale and cultural impact of this event, and from there on her fascination started.

Vernon Kay:

“ELVIS. A single name. An enduring icon. His music has spanned generations, and he is arguably the most recognisable musician ever. From a young age, playing my aunt’s old Elvis records to amassing The King’s memorabilia, Elvis’ presence is a constant in the Kay/Daly home. It’s going to be thrilling to unveil the nation’s favorite Elvis song and see how many Radio 2 listeners share my passion for Elvis.”

In When Wales Welcomes The King (6-7pm), Radio 2’s Early Breakfast presenter, Owain Wyn Evans, continues the network’s celebration of Elvis. In the small seaside town of Porthcawl in South Wales, Elvis’ legacy has taken on a life of its own. Every year in September, tens of thousands of fans and Elvis Tribute Acts (ETAs) descend on the town, donning jumpsuits, wigs and sideburns to keep the legend’s spirit alive.