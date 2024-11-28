Paramount+ has debuted the official trailer for the prequel Dexter: Original Sin…

Internationally, the series will air exclusively on Paramount+ on December 13th in the UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The ten-episode drama series chronicles America’s favourite serial killer in training.

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The drama also stars Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Patrick Dempsey. Michael C. Hall returns to voice the iconic inner monologue in Dexter Morgan’s head.

Dexter: Original Sin from December 13th on Paramount+