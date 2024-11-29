ITV today announced Katie Walderman has joined the Granada Reports team…

Katie will be presenting the flagship evening news programme for the North West from ITV’s Salford studios alongside Gamal Fahnbulleh. Katie recently left the BBC after 12 years as a reporter and presenter of North West Tonight.

Joining the local ITV News team at the end of November, Katie will present her first evening show with Gamal on Monday 2nd December at 6pm on ITV1 in the Granada region and ITVX.

Head of News for ITV Granada Reports, Lucy West:

“I’m delighted to be welcoming Katie Walderman to the Granada family. Katie is a great journalist who loves the North West and that’s exactly what we want for our audience, I’m very much looking forward to working with heron the stories that matter most to our viewers.”

Gamal, who joined the long running news show in January 2021 is looking forward to this new partnership. It comes after Lucy Meacock left in August 2024 after 36 years of broadcasting to the North West.

Gamal Fahnbulleh:

“I am over the moon for Katie to be joining the Granada Reports Team. A first class journalist, she is an exciting addition to the ITV family. Katie and I have known each other for many years and I have no doubt our partnership will go from strength to strength.”

Granada Reports is produced and broadcast from studios in the Orange Tower at MediaCityUK in Salford Quays.

Katie Walderman:

“It’s an absolute dream come true to join Granada Reports. I grew up watching the programme, but never in a million years did I think I’d actually get the chance to present it! I was born and raised in Liverpool and I’m now bringing up three of my own little Scousers. I can’t wait to continue flying the flag for our fantastic region and all the amazing communities here. I’m really looking forward to joining the Granada family – both the team in Salford and all those watching at home!

“I’ve been a journalist in the North West for the last 18 years, starting off in Liverpool at Juice FM, Radio City and then later in Salford Quays at Real Radio and Smooth FM, before moving into TV. I’ve spent the last 12 years at BBC North West Tonight as a producer, reporter and presenter, so I already know and love our fantastic part of the world. I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else.

“Over my career, I’ve followed our North West troops on two separate tours of Afghanistan, where I first met Gamal, who was covering the conflict for Granada Reports, and I’m so made up we’ll be working together again.”

Granada Television, launching as the Northwest ITV service in 1956, began its first regional news show in 1957 – Northern Newscast. It is however Granada Reports launching in 1973 that became the ratings winner for the station. From 1990 to 2001 the show was rebranded as Granada Tonight and in more recent years has adopted the networked ITV News look along with all other ITVplc owned regional news shows.

The programme has also been home to many memorable presenters including Tony Wilson, Bob Greaves, Tony Morris and famously Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan before their network fame with This Morning.

Guy Phillips, Editor, ITV Regional News:

“Katie is an award winning journalist whose drive, energy and commitment is all focussed on the North West and the viewers we broadcast to across the Granada region. We’re delighted she’s joined ITV News – she’s a great addition to the team. Katie and Gamal will be a strong presenting partnership on Granada reports.”

ITV Granada Reports airs weeknights at 6 pm in the North West on ITV1 and also on ITVX