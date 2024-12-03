OTD, December 3rd 1979…



Peter Green visits Weston’s Cider Company, the Herefordshire family firm at Much Marcle which has grown over a hundred years into a profitable cider manufacturing company.

Norman Weston, then Chairman of Weston’s Cider, spoke to Peter about the growth of the family business, which he ran, along with the family farm and champion Hereford cattle herds, with his son and son-in-law.

The beverage brewer began in 1880 and continues to run today. Our Story | Westons Cider