Television personality Pete Wicks has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

A combination of judges’ scores and viewers’ votes placed Pete and his professional dance partner Jowita Przystał in the dance-off alongside Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec.

Both couples performed again for the judges – Tasha and Aljaž performed their Waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin, while Pete and Jowita performed their Argentine Tango to Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve.

The judges then delivered their verdicts, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all choosing to save Tasha and Aljaž. Their decision was endorsed by head judge Shirley Ballas.

When asked by Tess about his time in the competition Pete said:

“It’s been wild. I’ve been quite honest about the fact that I didn’t necessarily want to do this [Strictly] in the first place, but everyone else wanted me to do it, and I am so, so glad that I did! You don’t always have to be the best, but if you enjoy something then why shouldn’t you have a go at it? I’ve tried my best from day one, I said I was in for a penny, in for a pound and I’ve done it, it’s been beautiful.”

“There are a lot of things I’m going to take away from this, but one of the most special things is you [to Jowita] and I mean that, because you’re one of the most incredible people – not just as a dancer – but as a person. You’ve been a ray of sunshine for me.”

Jowita said: “I just want to say thank you, thank you for the trust you have given me since day one. I know it wasn’t easy, but with your hard work, your commitment and your heart, which is the most amazing thing, you were winning every week! For me, every dance was special… even the Cha Cha in Blackpool! Remember on day one you said ‘I’m not going to stay long in this competition because I cannot dance’ but now I can say to you, yes you can.”

Tonight’s results show featured a performance by Becky Hill with her powerful single Indestructible, and Raye took to the stage with her stunning track Genesis, Pt. III.

The grand final of Strictly Come Dancing airs next Saturday at 6pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.