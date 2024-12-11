The brand-new Channel 4 knitting competition series, Game of Wool, has found a host in Olympic champion diver and knitting enthusiast Tom Daley…

In his first major presenting role, Tom will oversee the eight-part series where he’ll welcome 10 ambitious knitters who will take on a series of complex challenges as they compete to become the UK’s first TV knitting champion.

Tom Daley:

“I am very excited, and slightly nervous, to be taking on my first ever hosting role on a project that encompasses everything I’m passionate about. I adore all things knitting and encourage everyone to pick up some knitting needles and give it a go! I cannot wait to see the creations our knitters will weave together, and hope this inspires people at home to get involved too!”

Set against the picturesque countryside of rural Scotland, which is steeped in knitting and wool heritage, each episode sees the knitters tackle two challenges: a group knit where they’ll be working together in teams on an extremely complex project, as well as an individual knit where they’ll take on individual briefs that will really test their capabilities and skill level.

Each week, the competitors must create a whole host of unique makes and larger than life sculptural pieces – all made from wool. These include clothing, jewellery, home accessories, furniture, sculptures and they may even try their hands at ‘yarn bombing’.

But the knitters should be truly stitching themselves, as they’ll be under the watchful eye of two established and respected creatives from the world of wool – Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell. Known for their work knitting for fashion juggernauts such as Chanel, Vivienne Westwood, Paul Smith and NIKE, Di and Sheila will be sure to put the knitters through their paces. Di will be judging their creative approaches, whilst Sheila will be inspecting their technique.

At the end of the competition, only one will win the glory of being the first winner of Game of Wool.

Casting for Game of Wool is now open.