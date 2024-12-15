Highlights air today on ITV…

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard returns to ITV1 and ITVX this festive season as part of ITV and Global, the Media & Entertainment Group’s exclusive partnership.

The world’s hottest hit music stars took to the stage at London’s O2 Arena earlier this month for a spectacular weekend of festive fun and chart-topping anthems at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, the UK’s biggest Christmas party.

Coldplay, Teddy Swims, Perrie, Clean Bandit, Ella Henderson, Tom Grennan and Sigala appear as well as Katy Perry, Becky Hill, Tom Grennan, KSI, Joel Corry, Kygo and Sonny Fodera all featured over the two day event. This afternoon ITV bring highlights from some of the performances.

The Capital Breakfast show team of Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby oversee proceedings…

Jordan, how does it feel to be hosting your first Jingle Bell Ball?

Jordan: I’m absolutely buzzing! I cannot wait for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, especially because it’s two nights. I did Summertime Ball, which gave me a little taster of what to expect, but Jingle Bell Ball is two nights, and I can’t wait. It’s at the most perfect time of the year, just to get everyone in that festive spirit. And we’ve got some great acts as well!

What was it like hosting Capital’s Summertime Ball with Sian and Chris for the first time?

Jordan: That was amazing. I was so nervous, it’s probably the most nervous I’ve ever been about anything. It’s funny, because I’ve seen a mate recently and she said to me in the pub, just before Summertime Ball, “I honestly thought you were going to be sick!” So, it was enjoyable, but also very nerve wracking.

This will be the first time you’ll be hosting a Ball the three of you together, will you have any pre-show rituals together?

Sian: I can imagine we’ll be waiting on Jordan, steaming and pressing his trousers, putting starch onto his shirt. I think the boys this year will take longer getting ready than I will! Maybe not Chris, Chris is very efficient, but Jordan will be three hours deep.

Jordan: So true. I’ve picked my outfit and I really love it. But now I keep looking at it and I’m thinking…do I look like a pound shop Harry Styles?

Any nerves this time around?

Chris: I think it is natural to be nervous, because this is one of the biggest gigs around. It’s arguably the biggest night at The O2 all year. Because it’s a Christmas tradition, and people love it so much there is a feeling of pressure, and therefore I do feel a bit nervous. But most of all I would say I feel excited.

What can viewers expect at home on ITV1 and ITVX this year from Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

Sian: Get it on the big screen, turn up the volume, surround sound, coat yourself in glitter, act like you are there with us at The O2, because ITV do the best coverage of this show. It’s all the highlights, it’s the best artists, the biggest acts, all the most incredible viral moments packaged up into one incredible show. So make an event of it! Get yourself dressed up. Don’t be sat on the sofa in your PJs. Get your heels on. Get your glitter on, guys, get your tuxedos on. Let’s have a party!

Who are you most excited to see perform?

Jordan: I really want to see Teddy Swims because I’ve never seen Teddy Swims live and of course Coldplay!

Chris: I’m very excited to see Teddy Swims. I think that this is the act that a lot of people are talking about, other than Katy Perry and Coldplay. Katy Perry will be a huge hit as well, because I know the Jingle Bell Ball means so much to her this year. We chatted to her recently, and I think she’s going to have all her family there, she’s even bringing her mother-in-law along, she told us, and she’s so excited! So, if it’s an important gig for her it’s an important gig for us. I’m really excited to see Katy Perry bring in Christmas.

Sian: There is a reason Tom Grennan is doing both nights at the Ball, and that’s because he is such a popular act in the UK, people were arguing over which night was going to be better. This way we’ve kept everyone happy. We know he’s got bangers for days, and we’re sort of keeping our fingers crossed that he gets his shirt off and does the Gillette song.

Do the three of you have any festive fancy dress planned? Can you give us any clues?

Jordan: I’m wearing my red thong!

Sian: You always do though?

Jordan: Yeah, I always wear that so that’s what I’ll be wearing.

Sian: He’s got his lucky thong on everybody, and you only see it if he bends over. So, throw something onto the stage and watch him pick it up. Get the cameras ready.

Chris: I’m going to be glittering my baubles.

Jordan: Oh, great.

Sian: Are you this year? Wow. Good for you.

How do you all like to spend Christmas? Any traditions?

Chris: Well, I like to barbecue on Christmas Day. You might not know it but I’m a big fan of the barbecue, so I’m going to barbecue my Christmas dinner, as it’s my tradition. I have a very tight Christmas dinner schedule that I do share with the guys. I put a lot of effort into it, and it’s become a Christmas tradition for me.

Sian: It’s the first year in matching pyjamas for me, my partner, and my baby Ruby. And I know Jordan will be cringing at this, but yes, I’m going to go full embracing my mum era. I’m going to be in the matching PJs and just enjoy not having to rush about and do anything. I’m going to eat my way through mince pies and Turkey, the lot!

Jordan: You guys are forgetting; I’m going to be spending my Christmas with you two because we’re going to be on Capital Breakfast from ten till two on Christmas Day. And it’s a very, very exciting show. We’ve got loads of special guests on as well. We’ve got Hollywood A-listers on the show and we’ve got James Corden and Ruth Jones as well! I think this is going to be a new Christmas tradition at Capital and for Capital Breakfast.

Chris: I agree, I think this is the ultimate Christmas Day show. If you want to put your radio on and listen to us, this is the show to do it too. We’re putting everything into it to make it like a massive Christmas bonanza.

Sian: And because we know a lot of arguments happen on Christmas Day, things can get a little bit heated, not just in the kitchen. We have got the ultimate negotiator in the room with us. We’ve got Judge Rinder, as in, Rob Rinder will be joining us on the show around lunchtime to hopefully sort out some of your problems.