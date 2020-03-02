Two Emirates FA Cup matches to stream on Facebook Live

Fans across the UK will be able to watch the magic of the Emirates FA Cup, with two Fifth Round ties live streamed exclusively on Facebook Watch.

The two matches available to stream through Facebook Watch will first be Sheffield United’s match against Reading on the 3rd of March and on the 4th of March its Birmingham City taking on Leicester City.

Facebook Watch Matches

3rd March: READING Vs SHEFFIELD UNITED 4th March: LEICESTER CITY Vs BIRMINGHAM CITY

Fans can watch the games for free on Facebook Watch across smartphones on Apple and Android, on desktop and laptop.

Social media users will also be able to stream it live to television sets by downloading the Facebook Watch TV app, which is available on multiple platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV, amongst others.

In addition to the live games, The FA will continue to offer football fans the opportunity to catch up on the action of all Emirates FA Cup 5th Round games, with highlights posted shortly after the final whistle of the other matches.