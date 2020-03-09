Aker Okoye, talks of his moment with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

The pupil of Robert Clack School spoke to ITV.

Aker Okoye, the head boy at Robert Clack school who met Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and said “She’s really beautiful, innit” has given his first television interview about meeting the royal.

He didn’t expect the clip of his response to Meghan go viral. “I was really embarrassed when I first saw it, “ he told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on today’s Good Morning Britain adding, “I thought ‘Oh god they recorded it!’”

When Piers commented that Aker had gone in for a long hug, Aker joked: “Of course!” and “sorry Harry!”

The teenager described Meghan as an “amazing person”.

“She was really humble and down to earth,” … “I was just flabbergasted, it was an amazing moment.

“It was one of those moments that I will cherish for the rest of my life… and to see that she is more than a pretty face, she is an amazing person, strong, committed and really inspirational.”

He added that having a royal of mixed race was inspirational. “I think it shows that we [the black community] are present. I feel that gives us hope and a little bit of drive as well.”

