Jay makes his move to save his baby in EastEnders

Romance is in the air over Walford way, but will the candle of love burn brightly or be extinguished?

“Lola is left stunned when Jay desperately tries to prove how much he loves her?” – BBC Elstree

EastEnders tomorrow sees Jay practice proposing to Lola using her daughter Lexi as a stand-in, but when the real focus of his marriage offering arrives they’re both quick to cover what they’ve been rehearsing.

Lola later returns home to a romantic lunch and is left gobsmacked when Jay gets down on bended knee – how will she react? As seen in tonight’s episode its taken Jay some encouragement from Lexi and Billy to get this far, surely its the sound of wedding bells… but its not that simple.

Of course, regular viewers will know that last week Lola told Jay she was pregnant and while at first, it was a happy moment a wobble from him left her wondering if he really was ready to be a father.

Her mind was made up to terminate the pregnancy when her daughter Lexi was almost run over while in the care of her hard of hearing father, Ben Mitchell. While no major harm was done the incident caused Lola to decide her priorities are with the family she already needs to care for – not start another.

So will she see through Jays reason for his proposal – to save the baby – or will she fall for his charms and say ‘I Do’?

EastEnders, BBC One at 7.30pm on Tuesday, March 10th 2020.

Lola has a big decision to make in tomorrow night’s EastEnders