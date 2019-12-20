Pick of the Plots: Friday 27th December

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks.

Michelle heads to the bistro to hand over the keys to the new owner. But when the mystery buyer turns out to be Ray, she sets about smashing up the place until Carla orders her to stop. Michelle dissolves into tears. Can she bring herself to leave the bistro?

Meanwhile, Fiz, Tyrone, Jade, Hope and Ruby enjoy a game of Cluedo but when Hope links the gun in the game to the gun she saw Mummy give to Gary, a mortified Fiz confesses to Tyrone and Jade how she bought a gun for the shop and it was then stolen. Jade revels in her misery.

Elsewhere, Ali reveals that he’s told the police about Gary’s secret life as a loan shark.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Gray apologises to Chantelle for overreacting, but Karen puts her foot in it admitting to Gray that Chantelle was stressed about the renewal. Annoyed, Gray arranges lunch to subtly ask Chantelle about the vows and seeing her unenthusiastic, hatches a plan. As they arrive home, all the Taylors have set up a make-shift vow renewal at No.1.

Mitch corners Chantelle sensing something’s not right but she doesn’t reveal how she feels. Chantelle thanks Karen for everything but when Karen reveals Gray was behind it all, Chantelle is stunned. After the vow renewal things get worse for Chantelle when Gray surprises her with a ‘honeymoon’.

Elsewhere, Lola offers Patrick some advice.

EastEnders, Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

Kim tries to get Jamie on side.

Meanwhile, Rhona worries about what people might think.

Elsewhere, David’s anxiety grows.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Darren is annoyed when he receives an application for divorce from Nancy and goes to confront her, but they’re interrupted by Kyle. Nancy decides to throw a New Year’s Eve party at The Hutch.

Mandy and Darren set up a date for Cindy and Luke in The Hutch. Darren goes back to see Nancy and tells her that he wants her back,

Meanwhile, Marnie and Romeo disapprove of Juliet and Sid’s blossoming relationship. Juliet makes a defiant stand and sends Sid a relationship request on social media, but he questions her about it and Juliet storms off angry. Ollie and Imran think Brooke should give Juliet a second chance, while Marnie has a plan to bring Juliet and Brooke back together.

Hollyoaks, Friday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.