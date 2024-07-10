Stevie shares the tragic story of Val’s death with Billy and Teddy.

Billy is a broken man, and he confides in Phil, who tells him to wise up to who Stevie really is. Teddy implores Billy not to let this revelation rob them of their relationship.

Billy talks to Will who misunderstands what he’s saying and reveals that Phil framed Stevie. Billy rages at Phil for trying to wreck his new family.

Meanwhile, as Howie continues to struggle with Denzel, Yolande offers to step in to help. But her efforts to team up with Amy fall flat when Denzel accuses them of talking behind his back.

Later, Levi informs Yolande the CPS have charged Pastor Clayton with two counts of sexual assault. Denzel walks in, and incorrectly assumes Levi is there for him. Yolande tells Denzel the truth about Pastor Clayton and implores him to accept help.

Elsewhere, Ian anxiously checks his phone and snaps at Anna when she tries to talk to him about Bobby’s 21st birthday. Anna gets Freddie to help him sound Bobby out on ideas, but he rumbles them and tells them he doesn’t want a fuss.

Also, Sonia is nervous as she heads in for her embryo transfer, and Reiss takes a call saying Debbie’s care fees are three months overdue.

