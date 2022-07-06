Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 6th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, July 6.

Evelyn is forced to apologise to Mimi and Fiz feels obliged to invite Camila to the hen night. Fiz calls at the garage and tells Tyrone that she loves him but can’t trust him and will be marrying Phill.

But a game of Mr and Mrs at the hen night proves Camilla knows Phill far better than Fiz does and Camilla insists that she and Phill are very much in love and he wants her back.

Fiz confronts Phill about emails he has sent to Camilla, insisting he has done no such thing; the finger of suspicion falls on Mimi and Phill banishes from the house and the wedding.

Meanwhile, Audrey calls at No.8 with Stephen in tow and announces that she’s updating her will. David and Sarah fuss over Audrey but she reveals that she intends to leave all her money to WARTS, the Weatherfield Association of Retail Traders, in memory of Alfie.

Elsewhere, in the bistro, Debbie voices her suspicions about Toyah, wondering if she might have stolen the brewery key from the office. Leanne quickly leaps to her sister’s defence but Toyah admits to her sister that she did do it.

Also, Steve sets out to solve the leaky roof but Tracy is concerned; Stu is downbeat, unable to contact his daughter.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

At the hospital, Faith and Chas receive the news that Faith’s cancer has spread. Chas is left tearful when Faith decides she’s refusing further chemo.

Outside The HOP, Chas and Al share a passionate kiss.

Meanwhile, when Liam questions Leyla on her drinking, she uses Priya as a cover. Liam is concerned when Priya doesn’t back up Leyla’s story.

Elsewhere, Moira implores Matty to be honest with Amy.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

The tribunal into Ali’s misconduct takes a turn when he makes a shocking accusation against Peri.

Later, Misbah reveals some shocking evidence of her own and gives a heart-wrenching testimony on Ali’s character, but will it be enough to end his career?

Meanwhile, some wise words from Theresa give Mercedes an idea on how to show Bobby that she’s trying to mend their relationship.

Later, a sinister chess metaphor causes Mercedes to be suspicious, but could her attempt to find out information backfire?

Elsewhere, a surprising decision from Cindy leaves Ollie in charge of Luke’s eulogy.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm