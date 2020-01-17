Pick of the Plots: Friday 17th January

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

David’s thrilled when Shona regains consciousness but it’s clear she doesn’t recognise him. The consultant warns David it could take up to a year before they see any improvement. Desperate to trigger her memory David takes Max and Lily to visit Shona but when she gets Max confused with Clayton, they’re horrified. Later, David returns with their wedding album, will it work?

Meanwhile, Paul is horrified when Sean reveals Bernie’s plan and insists he’ll go with her. Gemma watches on her laptop as Bernie talks to the camera, explaining how she intends to entrap Kel the paedo in the park. Spotting Kel, Bernie approaches but realising he’s been set up Kel makes a grab for her phone. Paul, Billy and Gemma give chase.

Elsewhere, Geoff suggests Yasmeen should steer clear of Speed Daal for a while as she might be tempted to drink. Yasmeen agrees and humbly asks Geoff for some cash so she can buy cleaning products, promising faithfully to get a receipt. Geoff checks his CCTV and smiles as he watches Yasmeen clean the living room at No.6.

Also, Fiz loses her temper when confronted by Jade in the street. Jade books one-way ferry tickets for her and Hope. Nina insists to Roy that she wants to keep her independence. Abi’s thrilled when she gets her GCSE results, a C in English and a B in Maths.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

A guilt-ridden Sonia encourages Dot to go and see Charlie in Ireland. After giving George the money, Sonia is relieved and arranges a drink with Martin that evening. Kush is thrilled to learn they’re back together but when Martin arrives home there’s a letter waiting for him that leaves him rocked.

Meanwhile, Dotty continues to try and charm Leo but he shows his true colours when Dotty mentions his father. Later, Dotty apologies to Leo and suggests they have a drink.

Elsewhere, Jean and Daniel make the most of their time together. Honey forces herself to eat in front of Janet and Will, but it all proves too much for her.

Also, Rainie sets up a date for Callum; Mitch’s gin is a hit but he’s panicked by a revelation from Karen.

EastEnders, Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

Vanessa is stunned when Rhona comes clean to her about moving to France with Graham and implores her not to tell Marlon.

Meanwhile, Kim hears some troubling news.

Elsewhere, Jai has a plan.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Warren races to Sebastian’s room and finds his children missing. At the same time, Sienna tells Joel that Warren has kidnapped Brody and begs him to help her escape. Having found Brody, Liberty and Damon call Sienna, who is waiting for them in the village, but can they get to her before Warren does?

Meanwhile, Marnie is James’ shoulder to cry on, but she’s worried when he says that he’s hurt an innocent woman and he’s going to the police to confess.

Elsewhere, Jesse and Courtney count down to midnight and celebrate the start of their wedding day, but Jesse gets rid of Courtney quick – it’s bad luck to see each other before the ceremony. Jordan winds Sid up about Juliet.

Hollyoaks, Friday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Jimmi gets drawn into the murky side of the prison. Meanwhile, Emma has to take a stand when her patients revolt.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.