Pick of the Plots: Monday 27th January

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Daniel discovers Bertie barely conscious in his cot and urges Peter to call an ambulance. As the paramedic quizzes him about the rash on Bertie’s back, Daniel blames himself for not noticing it and calling an ambulance sooner. When the consultant confirms that Bertie has measles, Daniel’s beside himself and admits to Peter and Beth that he didn’t take him back for the rest of his vaccinations.

As Beth rails at Daniel for endangering Bertie’s life, Daniel hangs his head in shame. Later, Bethany finds Daniel distraught at Bertie’s bedside. He pulls her to him and cries on her shoulder but then falters, unable to handle his guilt.

Meanwhile, when Charlie reveals she’s moving into the Rovers a stressed Tim begs Abi to help him come up with a way to get rid of her. Later, Charlie is flattered when Tim opines that she’s wasted in The Rovers.

Elsewhere, Maria tells Gary she’s coming down with something and that he should go to Bristol without her.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Leo continues to cause trouble on the market and when he spots Kat, he hurls abuse at her, leading Kat to explode and rip Leo’s stall to pieces. Leo is stunned when the police take him away and Kat suggests they all celebrate at the Prince Albert. Later, Whitney begins to relax but when Leo returns things quickly get out of hand. As Leo grabs Whitney, Kush comes to her defence, accidentally shoving Leo off the balcony.

Meanwhile, Suki Panesar arrives in Walford and makes an immediate impression on Jean as she orders her sons about. Suki’s priority is to find Ash and as she approaches her house, Kheerat rushes over. However, when Ash and Suki come face to face, Suki collapses to their horror. Later, Suki pleads with Ash to call a truce, leaving Ash conflicted.

Elsewhere, Shirley has some upsetting news for Sharon. Linda is upset by Mick’s lack of support when she becomes the subject of gossip, and heads to The Prince Albert. After hitting her head, Tina refuses to serve Linda and is quick to warn Mick.

Also, Tiffany lies that she is Ted’s wife when she takes a call from Walford Council looking for him.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

As Priya and Billy search the area for Tip, they’re confused to spot the damaged and abandoned HOP vehicle parked across the bridge. Priya is unsettled when Billy suggests finding whatever it hit. When Priya spots something in the tunnel, she’s horrified to discover Graham’s lifeless frost-covered body.

Meanwhile, at Smithy, a frantic Rhona agitatedly calls Graham, stressed at his disappearance. Reality hits hard when DI Dent and DS Ward arrive and reveal to Rhona that Graham has been found dead. Rhona is even more horror-struck to hear someone may have killed him.

Elsewhere, Rishi fears for someone close.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Drug dealer Jordan turns up at the Lomaxes to see his cousin, Sid. There’s an instant spark between him and Leela, and he’s also intrigued by Peri. Jordan has a drug run for Sid to do, but back at home, Leela surprises Sid with a new guitar and he’s at a cross roads about which path to take.

Meanwhile, Juliet prepares to leave Hollyoaks with her mum and steals money from Salon De Thé De Marnie. Romeo and James discover her plan. James warns Donna Marie to cut the cord with Juliet to give her a chance at a better life, but some home truths leave James feeling powerless. He bumps into John Paul and they arrange to go for a drink.

Elsewhere, Charlie falls asleep in class after playing video games all night. Nancy demands an explanation. Liam gives Maxine a stunning dress and wants her to help him at the club.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Sid talks to Bear about the minor surgery unit – he hasn’t been receiving as many bookings since Becky left and he wants to make sure it’s still a priority. Bear is nervous when Sid invites him to watch a mole removal.As Sid is making the incision and swabbing the blood, Bear keels straight over. Meanwhile, Jimmi’s been off his head all weekend on spice. He tells Bowser he can have whatever he wants as long as he keeps the drugs coming. A new medic is being shown around HMP Letherbank who, to Jimmi’s surprise, tuns out to be Daniel. The two of them pretend not to know each other, but inside Daniel can’t believe how low his friend has sunk. Once Daniel is set up in the healthcare unit, Jimmi comes to visit him. Taking Jimmi’s hand, Daniel vows to help him get through this.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.