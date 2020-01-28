Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 28th January

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Everyone reels at the Prince Albert and Martin and Kat take over to protect Kush and Whitney. As Whitney races to Leo the paramedics arrive. Later, Kush is wracked with guilt but Kat is adamant he can’t tell truth.

After promising Mick she doesn‘t need to go to rehab, Linda agrees to ration her drinking but temptation soon gets the better of her.

Meanwhile, Keegan is left humiliated when his contract at Gray’s office is terminated. He returns home where Tiffany is attempting to fool a council official by passing herself off as Ted Murray’s wife, with Patrick playing the role of Ted. Later, after telling Tiffany what happened, Keegan confides in Patrick.

Elsewhere, Kheerat is determined to find office space and when Suki persuades him to take an office nearby, it’s clear she’s planning something.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Jai is alarmed to hear that he attacked Jimmy on the night of Graham’s murder.

Meanwhile, Charity is floored when Noah tells her that it was Sarah, not Graham, who was to blame for his hospitalisation.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sid is uneasy when Jordan decides that Hollyoaks will be his new playground and tries to recruit him to sell drugs to his friends.

Meanwhile, Mandy, Darren, Nancy and Kyle kit themselves out in hazmat suits to deep clean The Hutch. After a comical case of mistaken identity between Darren and Kyle, Nancy reveals that she’s pregnant and reassures Mandy that the baby is Kyle’s. Darren is thrown by the announcement.

Elsewhere, Maxine is getting on well at the club, but things get awkward when Damon turns up. Later, Maxine is overwhelmed by the cash that Liam gives her.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Daniel tells Zara about his new job as a prison doctor and that he knows Jimmi is taking drugs inside. Zara is both annoyed at Jimmi for succumbing to temptation and Daniel for taking too much on. Daniel agrees and decides that something has to give. The obvious answer is saying goodbye to the Granger Clinic. Meanwhile, Daniel assures Jimmi that he can control his urges and asks him to imagine what he would tell a patient in his situation. Jimmi resolves not to take drugs again, but his cellmate Bowser doubts his will power.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.