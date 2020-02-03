Pick of the Plots: Monday 3rd February

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Geoff forces a reluctant and claustrophobic Yasmeen to rehearse his crushed in a box trick, noting that Emma is unavailable. Later, Geoff is furious with Yasmeen for making him a ‘laughing stock’ and when he discovers a video of the act going wrong has made the internet, he cruelly points a camera phone in her face before goading her.

Meanwhile, Maria explains to Liam she has lost the baby but she is upset when Gary tells Liam he will have a brother or sister. Ike calls in the furniture shop and begs Gary to lend him £300 explaining that he’s desperate. Gary refuses and pushes him out of the shop. Gary assures Maria that he wants to be with her, baby or not.

Elsewhere, Steve and Tracy agree that tiptoeing round each other isn’t working and it’s time to be honest with each other. Daniel explains to Bethany that he’s not ready for a relationship. Roy offers to help a struggling Nina out but she refuses to take his money. Keen to see more of his daughter, Michael makes Grace promise to keep in regular touch.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

A hungover Linda has a run-in with Shelley while dropping Ollie off at school. Linda’s mood doesn’t improve when her card is declined in the shop thanks to Mick. Linda lashes out at both Sharon and Chantelle when they offer her support, but is mortified that Ollie has witnessed a confrontational scene. Later, things get worse for Linda when she falls asleep, leaving Ollie in terrible danger.

Meanwhile, Denise arrives back from Scotland and after meeting Isaac, apologises to Sheree with the two making amends. Patrick grows suspicious of Sheree’s lies and after bonding with Isaac, he confronts her.

Elsewhere, Whitney admits to Kat that Leo has her log book. Jack reveals the police have evidence that could help Kush. Suki plans a family meal to celebrate her birthday but Vinny panics when Iqra invites herself along.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Rhona is determined to uncover the truth.

Meanwhile, David is left worried.

Elsewhere, Pete feels adrift when Tracy asks him to make himself scarce so she can be alone with Nate.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Walter sets Mitchell up on a date with Abigail from the church and has high hopes for its success. However, Anita Tinkle is performing at The Dog at the same time as Mitchell’s date. Mitchell gets drunk and comes on too strong, scaring Abigail away. Azim has been offered a job in London and wants Scott to leave with him. Scott agrees.

Meanwhile, Marnie, Misbah and Mandy believe that Sid knows the person who stabbed Nancy. Jordan sells drugs to Kyle again, while Sid is worried that Jordan is getting too close to Juliet.

Elsewhere, Toby and Celeste decide to host a house warming party and invite their neighbours, including the Deverauxs to find out their secrets.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

While on duty at the prison, Daniel spends some time with Jimmi. Jimmi seems in a bad way but tells Daniel he hasn’t taken drugs in four days… it’s something. On Daniel’s orders, the two of them go outside to play basketball but talk of the outside world brings Jimmi crashing back to earth, reminding him of everything that he’s lost. Daniel doesn’t give up and as their meeting goes on, he manages to get a laugh out of his friend. Back in his cell, it’s clear that Jimmi’s afternoon with Daniel has cheered him up.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.