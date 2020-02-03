Stirling Gallacher joins Casualty

The actress will play a police officer, Ffion, in the long-running medical drama.

Gallacher has already begun filming for a spring debut in the Cardiff-based production.

“I am delighted to be joining the longest-running emergency medical drama television series in the world… what’s not to be thrilled about! The added bonus is of course the folk that work on this fantastic show, I could not have felt more personally welcomed or professionally supported in what is often a bit of a nerve wracking build up to your first days filming. I look forward to many happy hours on Ffion Morgan’s pretend beat.” – Stirling Gallacher

Ffion is married to well-loved paramedic Jan, played by Di Botcher, and works as a police officer.

Stirling is best known for her role of Georgina Woodson in the BBC daytime series Doctors. The actress’s other memorable turns include as the Prime Minister’s wife in Little Britain and Paula Martin in Coronation Street.

Simon Harper, Casualty‘s executive producer, explained that the introduction of Ffion follows a ‘loaded reference’ last year from Jan’s son Ross to her wife Ffion and the kids back home.

“We’ve had Jan’s off-screen marriage up our sleeve for some time now and are really excited to explore it – not least with an actor as distinguished as Stirling, whom we are thrilled to welcome to the Casualty company, playing alongside the brilliant Di Botcher. Jan has a huge and terrifying story coming up in the next series where Ross comes into her life again – and given that Ross is pretty dodgy and Ffion is a police officer, it’s all going to get pretty turbulent!” – Simon Harper, Executive Producer

Casualty is produced by BBC Studios Wales for BBC One and is filmed at Roath Lock Studios in the Welsh capital. Sister show Holby City, which was launched in 1999, is set at the same hospital but recorded at the BBC Elstree Centre in Borehamwood. The Holby verse has also seen a police spin-off in Holby Blue.