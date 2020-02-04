Nick Grimshaw named as the first of eight celebrities to take on Sport Relief triathlon challenge

BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw is the first of eight celebrities announced who will take on the challenge in Mongolia for a BBC One documentary.

“Super excited to announce that I’ll be doing 25 miles a day on ice in Mongolia all in aid of Sport Relief. It’s going to be really challenging both mentally and physically, but I can’t wait to get started!” – Nick Grimshaw

Today Sport Relief is revealing a flavour of its star-studded line-up to get the UK pumped up and ready to get their kit on to change lives. Secrets being spilt today include the first famous face set to trek a 100-mile triathlon on ice in Mongolia, some of the presenters of the BBC One night of Sport Relief entertainment, and an unmissable competition for schools around the country with double Olympic gold medallist, Max Whitlock MBE.

BBC Radio 1 DJ, Nick Grimshaw, is the first name to be revealed for BBC One’s Sport Relief: On Thin Ice, a sub-zero four-day challenge of a lifetime, taking place over 4,000 miles from home towards the end of February. Grimmy will form part of a brave team of eight celebrities who, in a world-first, will together cycle, skate and trek 100 arduous miles across Lake Khovsgol, Mongolia, which is more than two million years old and freezes to ice during winter.

The challenge aims to break the ice on the silence and stigma surrounding mental health issues, a cause close to the hearts of the eight celebrities, so more people can access the support they need. Their heroic efforts will be filmed for a one-hour documentary to be shown in the run up to Sport Relief. More names will be revealed over the course of today and the rest of the week.

Sport Relief channels the power of sport to raise money and change lives, with donations spent on tackling major issues including mental health, domestic abuse, homelessness and child poverty – at home and around the world.

The UK can also enjoy a series of Sport Relief themed TV shows, including BBC’s Catchpoint, Blue Peter and Bargain Hunt, which will pit Olympians against sports TV presenters, and, from today, a Sport Relief special of Football Stars in Bad Cars is available to view on BBC Three, featuring BBC Radio 1’s Chris Stark.

Money raised will support people living incredibly tough lives in the UK and around the world. Find out how you can get invovled at the Sport Relief 2020 website.