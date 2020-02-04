Jamie Lomas talks Hollyoaks’ Warren and Felix

Jamie Lomas has been revealing all on This Morning.

“25 [years] is such an achievement and I’m very proud and honoured to be a part of it.” – Jamie Lomas on This Morning

Jamie Lomas revealed more about his Hollyoaks alter ego Warren, and his history with newly announced character Felix, played by Richard Blackwood in Monday’s (Jan 3rd) edition of This Morning on ITV.

Speaking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Jamie talked about his return to the long running Channel 4 soap, and reprising his role as villainous Warren Fox. He revealed that viewers will learn more about Warren’s past, and Richard Blackwood’s character, Felix will play a big part in that.

Richard Blackwood, who has previous soap experience in EastEnders, is joining the cast of Hollyoaks.

Next week, it is revealed that Warren grew up in a children’s home.

“We’ve got Richard Blackwood, he’s just come in. He’s going to be a great addition to the show, and he was part of Warren’s history growing up in the children’s home. We’re going to really delve in to that, why Warren is the way that he is, and I think the fans will love it.” – Jamie Lomas on This Morning

Jamie also discussed his new film Lead Belly, about an ex-solider living on the streets with PTSD, starring alongside Sammy Winward and his daughter Polly.

Hollyoaks is on every week night at 6:30PM on Channel 4, with first look episodes on E4 at 7PM. This Morning, weekdays from 10am on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jamie has also had a stint in EastEnders as Jake Stone.