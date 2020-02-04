Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 4th February

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Wracked with guilt about Kush, Whitney plans to put things right despite Tiffany urging her not to do anything that puts her in danger. Ignoring Tiffany’s advice, Whitney takes matters into her own hands

Meanwhile, Shirley is determined to make Linda face her problems and gives her information about an addiction support session. Linda pleads with Mick to take her but as they approach the community centre, she spots Stuart and begs Mick to not go. Mick agrees but when Shirley learns what happened, she warns Mick she’s taking charge.

Elsewhere, Sharon makes a peace offering. Ash and her brothers are surprised by Suki’s reaction to Iqra, however Suki shows her true colours when they leave. Sheree opens up to Patrick about Isaac.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

An awkward Victoria lets Wendy see Harry, much to Wendy’s delight.

Meanwhile, a search gets under way.

Elsewhere, Jamie and Andrea do their best for Millie.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Walter is furious after hearing how Mitchell behaved on his date.

Meanwhile, Scott is jittery that he’s not heard from Azim all day and wonders whether leaving with him is the right thing to do. Mitchell begs Scott for more time, so they can be together, but Scott can’t wait anymore and walks off hand in hand with Azim.

Elsewhere, Romeo becomes besotted with Celeste when he serves her at Salon De Thé. Toby and Celeste’s party is in full swing and Lisa makes a pass at Toby.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Al gets wind of Bear’s hemophobia and takes it upon himself to try and cure him. Al thinks he’s making progress but Ayesha and Emma are horrified to see a woozy Bear surrounded by what look like scenes from a horror film. They drag Bear out and berate Al for thinking this was a good idea. Later in the day, Al tries to surprise Bear with a picture of a nosebleed and as Bear falls, he knocks Al’s head hard on the reception desk. Al’s bleeding but Bear doesn’t seem to be affected… Elsewhere, Daniel and Zara continue to work through their troubled past.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.