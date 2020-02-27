James Newman to represent the UK at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest

Newman has been confirmed as the artist representing the United Kingdom at The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 with ‘My Last Breath’, which saw airplay on BBC Radio this morning.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands in May 2020.

“It’s such an honour to be representing the United Kingdom this year at Eurovision – I still can’t quite believe it! I’m also so proud to be taking My Last Breath as the song. I wrote it with some of my best friends, who are also amazingly talented songwriters in their own right. I knew it was ‘the one’ after first recording it, I just loved the simplicity and universal message of the song.” – James Newman

BMG’s Newman is described as a Brit-award winning songwriter co-responsible for Waiting All Night, performed by Rudimental and Ella Eyre, which won British Single of the Year at the 2014 Brit awards.

He has also written hit singles Lay It All On Me performed by Rudimental with Ed Sheeran, Blame performed by Calvin Harris ft. John Newman, and Therapy, performed by Armin Van Buuren and James Newman.

British songwriters Ed Drewett, Iain James and Adam Argyle, who have worked with a number of popular artists, helped him write My Last Breath. Iain previously co-wrote the winning Eurovision song for Azerbaijan, Running Scared performed by Ell & Nikki in 2011.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have James on board to represent the UK at this year’s contest. Eurovision is all about the song, and as an award-winning singer-songwriter with a proven track record I know James will do all he can to get us on the left-hand side of the board – it’s a very exciting year for the UK!” – Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning

James Newman will be interviewed by the Beeb’s Eurovision host Graham Norton for a special programme for BBC iPlayer to be released in March.