Alexandra Mardell sticking with the cobbles

The actress has extended her contract with Coronation Street, according to a tabloid report.

The Sun reports that bubbly hairdresser Emma Brooker will remain on the cobbles until at least 2021 after proving a hit with viewers.

The character’s popularity was borne out when Mardell scooped the gong for Best Newcomer at last year’s British Soap Awards ahead of EastEnders’ Ricky Champ, Emmerdale’s James Moore and Hollyoaks’ Talia Grant.

Emma arrived on the street in April 2018 as a new employee at Audrey’s salon and quickly caught the eye of her boss David Platt, who was using her to get over his rape at the hands of Josh Tucker. David’s heart really lay with Shona Ramsay and his romance with Emma ended when he finally opened up to Shona about his ordeal. Emma moved into the salon flat and later had short relationships with Chesney Brown and Seb Franklin.

Some viewers picked up on similarities between Emma and the long-departed character of Fiona Middleton, last seen in 1998, noting a likeness in appearance and that they lived and worked in the same place. Mardell dismissed fan theories that Emma is actually the daughter of Fiona and Steve McDonald as “definitely not true”.

However, these theories later became a reality when Emma’s dying father was introduced to storylines in August 2019, telling Emma on his deathbed that he is not her real father. Steve sought a DNA test, which confirmed that he was Emma’s dad, after he found out that she is the daughter of Fiona. Angela Griffin reprised her role as Fiona for the storyline although the character was only seen in a video call to Emma.

Last year Mardell revealed that her mum had reservations about her appearing in Coronation Street as watching her daughter on screen might stop her from being able to “get into” her favourite show.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.