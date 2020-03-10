Doctors set tour to celebrate 20th anniversary

Doctors is opening its doors to the public.

BBC One daytime soap Doctors is giving 100 lucky fans the chance to go behind the scenes.

They will get an exclusive behind the scenes look at the production of the show and even get to sit behind The Mill reception desk. The tour even teases the chance of catching a glimpse of the cast filming.

Executive Producer Mike Hobson says that there was “no other way” of marking the anniversary by once again opening the doors for fans. Those wanting tickets will have to be quick though as the ballot will close on Friday 13th March at 9.30am.

“In 2017 we opened our doors for the first time to fans and it was such a huge success we thought there was no other way to mark the 20th anniversary than another open day! We have such a massive and devoted fan base for the drama, not only in the Midlands but all over the country, so we wanted to do something special that fans from across the UK can enjoy.” – Mike Hobson

Tickets will be allocated by a random draw with 80% of the tickets going to those with a Birmingham postcode. Doctors is filmed at the BBC Drama Village in Birmingham.

To apply for tickets please click here.

Doctors airs on BBC One weekdays at 1.45pm and is available to catch up on the BBC iPlayer.