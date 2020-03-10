Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 10th March

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Jay practices proposing with Lexi but when Lola arrives, they’re both quick to cover. Lola later returns home to a romantic lunch and is gob smacked when Jay proposes – what will she say?

Meanwhile, Chantelle suggests to Gray she can return to work soon but Gray reveals he’s planning to represent Whitney to get his job back. Needing money in the meantime, Chantelle politely declines Kheerat’s offer of a job but is gutted when Denise admits she no longer needs Chantelle full time.

Elsewhere, Rainie’s past comes back to haunt her when an ex ‘client’ arrives at Coker’s. Tiffany feels left out as Iqra and Keegan work on their loan application.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Things reach boiling point between Charity and Tracy. Can Vanessa help to build bridges?

Meanwhile, at the garage, Cain is suspicious when he uncovers a package hidden in Malone’s car and tells Will he thinks it’s time they had a ‘little chat’. Will comes clean about Malone and what he’s up to. Cain decides to confront Malone over it.

Elsewhere, Laurel’s guilt eats away at her when Jai asks her to move in. Victoria decides to get Harry christened.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Celeste is worried by Toby’s plan to go to Mitchell’s birthday party and reveal his true identity. Mitchell doesn’t want a fuss but when he turns up at The Dog, the decorations are completely over the top thanks to Scott. All Mitchell really wants is his granddad at his birthday. At Price Slice, Scott does his best to persuade Walter to come to Mitchell’s party.

Later, Celeste is furious when she realises that Toby is missing from the flat. Toby is becoming increasingly resentful as he watches all of Mitchell’s friends and family celebrate his big day,

Elsewhere, Mercedes is panicked when someone puts a funeral wreath on her door with her name on. Yazz aces her interview, with Tom’s support.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Al visits Jimmi in prison and is upset by his defeatism. Al speaks to Emma and insists that they have to fight for Jimmi if he’s not going to fight for himself. Al encounters patient Mo, who used to work at The Icon when Al owned it. They reminisce about the not-so-good old days and Mo tells allow about one of the waiting staff called SJ, who he saw putting a large amount of money under the till. Meanwhile a power-suited Emma visits DS Margrave and is left alone at her desk. Emma’s eye is drawn to something on the computer screen and she takes a photo. Al rings Emma who says he might have a lead, Emma tells him the same. Elsewhere, Zara and Daniel consider coming clean with the rest of the gang about their rekindled relationship but decide it’s much more fun sneaking around.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.